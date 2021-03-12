Magical run ends for Ardmore boys basketball in semifinals loss to Carl Albert

It’s safe to say that not many expected the Ardmore High School boys basketball team to make a deep postseason run.

The Tigers weren’t one of the top squads in the preseason rankings and the odds were stacked against them as the only double-digit ranked squad in the Class 5A State Tournament.

That didn’t stop No. 18 Ardmore from turning heads by knocking off No. 2 Tulsa Memorial on Thursday, but the magical run came to an end Friday with a 70-54 loss to No. 1 Carl Albert in the semifinals.

Free throws ended up being the difference in the game as the Tigers went 4-for-4 compared to the Titans, who converted 19-of-24 at the charity stripe.

That margin was tough to overcome as Ardmore never led after holding a slim advantage in the opening minutes of the game.

Tigers senior Chadre McGee’s 3-pointer brought his team within 39-34 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter, but that was as close as they could get down the stretch.

Jordyn Brown led Ardmore with 15 points, while DD Coleman added 13 and Dion Brown scored 11. Tigers senior Elijah Franks tallied eight and McGee finished with seven.

Ardmore trailed 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 20-19 before Carl Albert took a 31-24 advantage into halftime.

The Tigers battled in the third, but McGee’s 3-pointer couldn’t spark the offense as they trailed 52-43 at the end of the quarter.

Ardmore trailed 57-50 with 5:25 left in the game, but the Titans once again pulled way for the win.

The Tigers ends the season with a record of 12-9 in head coach Kyle Jessie’s first year at the helm.