Area athletes selected to All-Lake Country Conference basketball teams

It’s safe to say the 2020-21 basketball campaign was unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some squads were fortunate enough to play most of their games, while others had to deal with cancelations and postponements.

Nevertheless, the athletes gave it their all, and their determination didn’t go unnoticed as they were named to the All-Lake Country Conference basketball teams.

The Plainview and Dickson high school girls basketball teams led the way as Indians senior Reagan Chaney was selected as All-LCC Offensive Player of the Year, while Comets junior Audrey Young garnered Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Chaney averaged 14 points, five rebounds and two steals per game to help lead Plainview to a 16-8 record and a No. 17 ranking in Class 4A.

Young was just as instrumental for the Lady Comets, finishing with averages of 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

The pair were also named to the All-LCC first team along with a number of other area athletes.

Dickson’s Chesleigh Apala joined Plainview’s Riley Grant and Emilee Hudson along with Lone Grove’s Malea McMurtrey and Maili Coe.

Other first-team honorees include Madill’s Jayden Weiberg and Braylee Schneider; Marietta’s Toriauna Douglass and Haven Matthews and Sulphur’s Kinlee Duck and Ally Dixon.

Honorable Mention selections are Dickson’s Makayla Smith, Parker Garrett and Marya Southerland; Lone Grove’s Destiney Adams and Eryka Imhof; Madill’s Mariana Mendez and Ximena Gomez; Marietta’s Kaylie Douglass, Yaslin Sanchez, Kodi Durst and Ashlyn Douglass; Plainview’s Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger and Sulphur’s Carlee Cole and Brinn Flood.

Meanwhile, a group of area boys picked up all-LCC first team honor, including Plainview’s Matt McAdams, Dickson’s Charvis Wright and Josh Palesano along with Lone Grove’s Aiden Hale and Jeshua Miller.

Other first-team honorees are Madill’s Miguel Duran, Ezekiel Fuentes; Marietta’s Garrett Morgan and Sulphur T.J. Todd and Weston Arms.

Honorable mention selections include Dickson’s Johnny Smith; Lone Grove’s Gavin Peery, Cody McClennahan, Andy Dunham and Kyle Miller; Madill’s Kendall Robertson; Marietta’s Keshawn Douglass and Ryan Latimer; Plainview’s Braeden Stephenson and Ethan Barker and Sulphur’s Cole Hammond, Mace Mobley and Davion Willis.