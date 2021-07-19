Ardmore Lady Thunder Black wins championship at Norman tournament

Submitted content

The Ardmore Lady Thunder Black took care of business as they went undefeated to win a championship at the Courtside Hoops Great Eight No. 2 Tournament from July 17-18 in Norman.

“I am so proud of the progress these ladies have made over the past two and a half months,” said coach Josh McGee. “They continue to work hard and work as team to reach their goals. We have a great group of young ladies with the Ardmore Thunder JAM Association.”

The Lady Thunder battled Team Family in the title game and picked up a convincing 40-26 victory.

The team is made up of current and former high school athletes, including Shakira Smith, who just finished her career at Ardmore and is on her way to Cloud County Community College in Kansas. Meanwhile, Jasmine Francis is also on the squad and will attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University.