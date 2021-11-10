Springer basketball teams improve to 2-0 with wins over Milburn

It was a one-sided affair Tuesday night as the Springer High School boys basketball team cruised to a 78-9 win over Milburn.

Mickey Hunnicutt led the Cardinals with 22 points, all in the first half, while Cory Leu added 11 and James Lathum finished with 10 points.

Hunnicutt and Leu paced Springer in the first half as the Cardinals led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. That advantage skyrocketed to 52-1 at the half.

With the win, Springer improved to 2-0 after beating Mill Creek 70-26 on Nov. 4. Up next for the Cardinals is a home game against Turner at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

The Falcons are also 2-0 as they’ve beat Wapanucka 62-34 and Geronimo 44-21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springer 48, Milburn 25

At Springer, the Lady Cardinals used a strong first quarter to fly to a 48-25 win over Milburn at home Tuesday night.

Cadence Shelley scored a game-high 26 points in the first half, while Mimi White and Journey Parkhill each chipped in eight.

Springer held a 23-10 lead after one and pushed that advantage to 32-11 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals put the game away in the third as they led 43-17 and never looked back.

With the victory, Springer improves to 2-0 after taking down Mill Creek 47-29 on Nov. 4. The Lady Cardinals are back home against Turner at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Falcons enter the contest at 1-1 after opening the season with a 70-26 win over Wapanucka.