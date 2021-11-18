Dickson girls basketball turning to experienced group to lead the way

Every squad across Oklahoma deals with roster turnover each season. Sometimes only a few athletes graduate, but other times it’s a lot more.

Luckily, that isn’t an issue for the Dickson High School girls basketball team, as most of the roster is back for the 2021-22 campaign.

“We have five returning, but we also have another four that played in every ballgame,” said Lady Comets head coach Terry Rogers. “A majority of the 12-13 kids that played last year, we have 10 of them back. It’s going to be a great year for us. Our kids are picking up things a lot quicker, so we don’t have to spend a lot of time on execution. We can work on the fundamentals that we need.”

The Lady Comets get an opportunity to show their progress during a season-opening trip to Springer at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. It may be an earlier start than normal, but Dickson isn’t complaining.

“I think we need to play early, but we’re going to take it as a learning experience,” Rogers said. “But we’ll be ready to play Plainview in the second game of the year. It’s their first game, so they’ll have those first-game jitters and we’ll already have one under our belts.”

Dickson travels to Plainview at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 and it’ll give the Lady Comets a chance to show they’re for real.

“We have guards, size and speed, so we’re going to be able to do a lot of different things with a lot of different players,” Rogers said. “Right now, we have no problem playing 10-11 kids. It has to be the right frame of mind, but we can play 10-11 kids.”

And several of those athletes have experience, including a pair of Lake Country Conference honorees from a year ago. Dickson senior Audrey Young was the LCC Defensive Player of the Year, while junior Chesleigh Apala earned all-conference honors.

The Lady Comets will also welcome new faces as Ashlen and Katlen Clem are expected to be in the mix.

The sisters and Young make up Dickson’s senior class, while Apala is the lone junior along with several sophomores and freshmen.

“We want to be the frontrunners,” Rogers said. “We have enough kids, if we stay healthy, to be in the top spot. We have a lot of strengths, but when it all boils down — you have to go execute.”

To do that, the Lady Comets will need to get past a pair of familiar conference foes that Rogers has built connections with over the years.

“Most of us coaches in our conference are buddies — Chad Walker over at Plainview and Josh Drinning over at Lone Grove,” Rogers said. “But I promise you when we get on the court, he’s trying to beat me and we’re trying to beat him. We can be buddies off the court all day long, but when it comes to games, we’re kind of enemies. But we’re good friends anyway.”