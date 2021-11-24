Plainview boys basketball has familiarity on its side in Joe Patton's 2nd year

It’s safe to say the Plainview High School boys basketball team is in a much better position than a season ago. The Indians are more familiar with second-year head coach Joe Patton, and they also have a summer league under their belts, unlike last year.

“When you’re scrimmaging yourself, it’s kind of hard to find out your weaknesses,” Patton said. “We’ve played all summer. When you play against other teams, you figure out your weaknesses and then you can fix them. We’ve fixed quite a few things and look forward to kicking it off.”

Plainview opens the season at home against Dickson at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. The two met just once during last year’s Madill Tournament, so it should be an interesting matchup.

The Indians will lean on a strong group of returners after losing one senior to graduation.

“We have kids who gained a lot of experience last year,” Patton said. “We played a lot of freshmen, so they’re sophomores now. That’s good. They’ve put in some time in the weight room. We’ve gotten stronger and faster. We’re looking forward to it.”

Only time will tell how Plainview does, but the group is already headed in the right direction.

“After our last scrimmage, we’re already playing faster than we were at the end of the season last year,” Patton said. “That’s a good sign.”

The schedule won’t be any easier though, as the Indians battle many of the same opponents. Plainview did show positive signs at the end of last season with a win against Marietta in the regular season and a thrilling victory over Byng in 4A Regionals.

“Our goal is to do the best we can,” Patton said. “We have the potential to play with anybody on our schedule. They can beat them, and they can be beaten. The margin of error is slim, but we’re getting there. I think we’ll do OK.”

Patton added that this year’s squad can shoot and push the ball and the defense is good. Those areas will be crucial as Plainview seniors Braeden Stephenson and Jaxon Shirley look to help propel the group to a successful campaign.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do,” Patton said.