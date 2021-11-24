Plainview girls basketball hopes momentum plays an important role this season

A little momentum can go a long way in helping a squad reach its goals.

The Planview High School girls basketball team hopes that’s the case this season, as the softball program’s great campaign could help propel the Lady Indians to similar heights.

“One thing I told them was, ‘The success you had in softball this year, I want you to bring it into basketball and make our season just as successful,’” said Plainview head coach Chad Walker. “That doesn’t necessarily mean a state tournament appearance, which would be awesome, but just that enthusiasm, that energy and the positive mindset. Bring that to our basketball program.”

The Lady Indians should be in good shape in that regard, especially since they welcome back three starters from a squad that finished 16-8 a season ago.

“I call them the ‘Big 3’ — Riley Grant, Emilee Hedger and Jacey Hammon,” Walker said. “We’re expecting a lot from them. In our scrimmages, they’ve done really well. But we’re looking for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh man in our practices. Who’s going to step up and stand out.”

It’s too early to tell who those athletes will be, but seniors Dalia Daniels and Taryn Martin should be in the mix. Walker said they haven’t played basketball in a few years, but he expects them to make an impact along with returners Brooklyn Stricker and Samara Morgan.

However, there are plenty of others that could step up during the 2021-22 campaign, which kicks off at home against Dickson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“We have a plethora of young talent that we’re looking to help us replace the 30 points that graduated,” Walker said. “And of course, the excellent defensive skills that both of those young ladies had. We just have a lot to replace this year and we’re focused on finding out who that’s going to be.”

It may take some time to do that, as the softball team’s success has the Lady Indians behind schedule.

Walker isn’t worried though.

“The start of our basketball season has been so late that I told our basketball staff, ‘Don’t expect as much until about February,” he said. “It’s going to take that long for our girls to get their feet underneath them. This year is just different. A part of that is due to the success that our softball program had, a part of that is due to how much new, young talent has come out for basketball this year and a part of that is the fact we did lose 30 points off last year’s team. That’s tough to replace. Somebody has to really step up and take action.”