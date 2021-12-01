Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball falls short; other local squads win openers

There will usually be growing pains when a squad loses four starters, especially when two are now playing at the collegiate level.

The Ardmore High School girls basketball team experienced that Tuesday night in a 61-53 setback to Duncan.

“The kids played hard, we can’t complain,” said Lady Tigers head coach Debra Manley. “We had a lot of kids learning new positions. It’s a young, building year for us. Now more than ever.”

Ardmore was still in the game late though, as it was knotted 42-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Ardmore couldn’t find the extra gear down the stretch as Duncan used an 8-2 run to pull away for the win.

“The kids got after it,” Manley said. “We shot the ball well for three quarters, but one quarter we didn’t shoot too well. But it’s early and to be expected a little bit. We’re just going to have to get back to work.”

Khalayah Willis finished with 22 points, five assists and three steals, while Kierra Dorsey added nine.

“For a freshman, she did a great job,” Manley said of Dorsey. “She’s only going to get better.”

Only time will tell, but the Lady Tigers will find out quickly as they travel to the Carl Albert Festival to battle Heritage Hall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

Plainview 70, Dickson 26

At Plainview, a fast start was plenty for the Lady Indians as they opened the season Tuesday with a 70-26 victory over the Lady Comets.

Plainview led 13-7 after the first quarter and pushed that advantage to 29-14 at half. The Lady Indians didn’t let off the gas though, outscoring Dickson 23-2 in the third en route to victory.

Jacey Hammon led Plainview with 19 points, followed by Riley Grant with 17 and Emilee Hedger with 14.

Dickson’s Audrey Young tallied nine and Chesleigh Apala finished with eight.

Up next for the Lady Indians is a short trip to Lone Grove at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, while the Lady Comets host Caddo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Healdton 58, Springer 38

At Springer, the Lady Bulldogs used a strong third quarter Tuesday to pull away for a 58-38 win over the Lady Cardinals.

Healdton led 34-26 at halftime before outscoring Springer 20-8 in the third. That was plenty for the Lady Bulldogs to pick up their first win.

Healdton’s Brynli Tucker led all scorers with 25 points, while Ramsay Webb chipped in 12 and Raegn Wingo added nine.

Springer’s Cadence Shelley finished with 16 and Mimi White tallied 15.

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action at home against Caddo at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the Lady Cardinals host Paoli at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Byng 60, Lone Grove 35

At Lone Grove, it was a tough opener for the Lady Horns as sluggish first half proved costly Tuesday in a 60-35 setback to Byng.

Lone Grove trailed 28-10 at halftime, but kept pace with Byng in the third as both squads scored 19 points. It still wasn’t enough though as the Lady Horns suffered their first loss.

Destiney Adams led Lone Grove with 13 points, followed by Liz Howard and Eryka Imhof with five apiece.

The Lady Horns look to bounce back on the road against Plainview at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 63, Byng 60

At Lone Grove, the Longhorns kicked off the season Tuesday with a thrilling 63-60 win over Byng.

It was a close game all night, but Lone Grove held a slight advantage in every quarter. The Longhorns led 24-22 at half and 42-41 entering the fourth. That’s when Lone Grove outscored Byng 21-19 to clinch the victory.

JJ Miller led scorers with 23 points, while Andy Dunham and Aiden Hale each chipped in 11. Kyle Miller added six and Bliss Newton finished with five.

Plainview 50, Dickson 31

At Plainview, it was a successful opener as the Indians cruised to a 50-31 win over the Comets on Tuesday.

It was a close battle early before Plainview pulled away for a 29-14 halftime advantage. The Indians held on from there for the victory.

Plainview’s Dre Chenault finished with a game-high 20 points and Ethan Barker notched 14.

Tanner Stewart led Dickson with seven, followed by Jagger Porter with six and Jzavionn Bennett with five.

The Indians make the short trek to Lone Grove at 8 p.m. Friday, while Dickson hosts Wynnewood at the same time.

Springer 50, Healdton 42

At Springer, the Cardinals continued their great start Tuesday by holding off the Bulldogs 50-42 for their fourth win of the year.

Healdton led 21-20 at the half, but Springer used a strong third quarter to take a 33-27 advantage that was enough for the victory.

Cory Leu led Springer with 19 points and Mickey Hunnicutt added 11.

Healdton’s Isaac Love scored a game-high 23, while Colton Shaw chipped in six and Austin Perdue finished with four.

The Bulldogs are back in action at home against Caddo at 8 p.m. Friday, while Springer hosts Paoli at 8 p.m. Monday