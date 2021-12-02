Ardmore brothers Dion, Jordyn Brown helping lead Tigers to successful start

It’s no secret that many older brothers become interested in a sport, and before long, their younger sibling is playing as well.

However, the opposite can also happen.

That’s the case for Dion and Jordyn Brown, as the youngest found a passion for basketball first and that helped spark his older brother’s curiosity.

“I didn’t play at first,” Dion said. “I played at eight or nine and then it started turning into a habit.”

He didn’t need any motivation though, as Jordyn let his brother make up his mind.

“I didn’t press him,” Jordyn said. “He saw me playing and said, ‘I’m going to try it.’”

The rest is history, as the brothers have become a dominant duo for the Ardmore High School boys basketball team. They proved that once again Tuesday night with 12 points apiece in a 63-39 victory over Duncan in the Tigers’ home opener.

“You go back to last year and they’re our second and third leading scorers,” Ardmore head coach Kyle Jessie said of the duo. “If you watch us, they can get hot really quickly. They are ones we’re really going to depend on. They work so hard, that any time they miss it, I’m a little shocked.”

The Brown brothers will surely be instrumental down the stretch as the Tigers look to make a return trip to the Class 5A State Tournament.

They won't be the only ones expected to step up though.

“We depend a lot on DD Coleman as our leading scorer, but we have a little bit more size this year,” Jessie said. “Caden Blansett is 6-foot, 6-inches and he’s a wall down there. Shedric Jones came on late for us late last year and he provides some size. Cal Swanson and Jalen Reed are long, so that’s a different dimension that we didn’t have so much last year.”

Coleman proved that Tuesday with a game-high 15 points, while Blansett added four and Reed finished with two.

It’s apparent Ardmore depends on Coleman and the Brown brothers to score most of the points, but what happens when the trio struggle to find the basket?

“That’s why we press so much,” Jessie said. “If they have an off night, it still doesn’t stop what we do defensively — getting turnovers. You saw in the second half that we started to teeter off, but then we started getting steals in transition. Emmett Pickens got a couple of steals and easy layups. Jason Dodson did some great things on the defensive end that led to us getting easy baskets.”

The Tigers will need that all-around team effort in their next contest as they make the trek north to face Carl Albert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

“I told them in the locker room, ‘It’s one of the premier games in the state — Carl Albert is ranked No. 4 and we’re No. 5,’” Jessie said. “I can look at the scoreboard and see there’s things we have to fix, but I don’t think we played really well, and we still won by 24 points. That speaks volumes to what kind of team we can be.”