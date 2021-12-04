Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball roars past Douglass

The Ardmore High School girl’s basketball team meant business Friday night. All it takes is a quick glance at the final score to find out as the Lady Tigers cruised to an 89-6 victory over Douglass at the Carl Albert Festival.

Ardmore held a 48-4 advantage at the half and didn’t allow Douglass to score in the fourth quarter.

Khalayah Willis led the way with 27 points, while Crislyn Booker scored 16 and Takiyah Jackson added 14. Kierra Dorsey was also in double figures with 11 and Chloe Rucker finished with six.

The Lady Tigers won Thursday in a 47-37 decision over Heritage Hall.

Willis was the leading scorer again with 26 points, followed by Booker with seven and Charli Fuller with six.

Ardmore (2-1) is back home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the OKC Storm.

Plainview 49, Lone Grove 41

At Lone Grove, the Lady Indians picked up their second win of the year on Friday with a 49-41 decision over the Lady Horns.

Plainview (2-0) travels to Durant at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Lone Grove (0-2) is idle until Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Blue and Gold Classic in Antlers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ardmore 77, Douglass 58

At Carl Albert, the offense showed up Friday as the Tigers scored a season-high in points during a 77-58 victory over Douglass.

Ardmore suffered their first loss Thursday in a 62-48 setback to Carl Albert.

Up next for the Tigers (3-1) is a home game against the OKC Storm at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Plainview 59, Lone Grove 52

At Lone Grove, the Indians were victorious for the second time Friday as they tallied a 59-52 win over the Longhorns.

Plainview (2-0) travels to Durant at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while the Longhorns (1-1) make the trek to Antlers on Thursday for the Blue and Gold Classic.