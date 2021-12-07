Roundup: Springer boys basketball cruises past Paoli for 3rd straight win

The Springer High School boys basketball team picked up their third straight victory Monday in a 78-43 decision over Paoli.

The Cardinals wasted little time as they jumped out to a 24-4 lead that increased to 43-10 at halftime. That was plenty as Springer cruised to victory.

Cory Leu was unstoppable as he scored a game-high 26 points in three quarters of action.

Mickey Hunnicutt added 17, while Nathan Garrett and Catrell Roberts each chipped in seven.

The Cardinals (5-1) are back on the court Thursday at the Black and Gold Tournament in Wilson.

Fox 53, Maysville 49

At Maysville, it was close, but the Foxes picked up their first win of the season Monday in a 53-49 decision.

Fox hosts Paoli on Tuesday night and then welcomes Bray-Doyle to town at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springer 52, Paoli 22

At Springer, the Lady Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak Monday with a convincing 52-22 victory.

Springer took control early by jumping out to a 15-4 advantage that increased to 21-10 at the half.

Jalyn Dewberry found her groove in the third as she scored 10 of her 13 points. Cadence Shelley led the Lady Cardinals with a game-high 20 and Mimi White finished with nine.

Up next for Springer (3-3) is a trip to Wilson on Thursday for the Black and Gold Tournament.

Maysville 49, Fox 34

At Maysville, the Lady Foxes couldn’t hold off their opponent on Tuesday during a 49-34 setback.

Fox welcomes Paoli to town on Tuesday night and then hosts Bray-Doyle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.