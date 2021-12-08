Ardmore boys basketball struggles in 3rd quarter, falls to OKC Storm

It’s not out of the ordinary for a squad to have an off night, especially early in the season.

The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that Tuesday night as the Tigers struggled to sink baskets during a 65-55 setback to OKC Storm.

All it takes is a quick glance at the third quarter, as Ardmore was outscored by a 22-7 margin and could never recover. The Tigers did inch within eight points with 5:39 remaining in the game, but they couldn’t get any closer.

DD Coleman was instrumental in helping Ardmore stay within striking distance. The senior didn’t score in the first half, but finished the game with 13 points.

Dion Brown led the Tigers with 15, while Shedrick Jones added 12 and Dakaree Scott chipped in 10.

The difference in the game was 3-point shooting as Ardmore sank just five treys compared to OKC Storm making 10. Koty Talbott proved to be too much with eight of those 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter.

Talbott and the Storm wasted little time in the second half with a 15-2 run that put the Tigers in a big hole. Meanwhile, Coleman and Scott tallied the lone points in the third as a close game at halftime turned one-sided.

Ardmore led 13-10 after the first quarter, even without Coleman scoring as Jones stepped up with six points. The Tigers saw their advantage disappear though, as OKC tied it 27-27 entering the half.

Up next for Ardmore (3-2) is a trip to Norman for the Joe Lawson Invitational. The Tigers open action against Norman North (3-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.