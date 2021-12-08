Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball loses close one to OKC Storm

It’s no secret that free throws sometimes decide whether a squad wins or loses. That was the case Tuesday night for the Ardmore High School girls basketball team in a 46-40 loss to OKC Storm.

The game was knotted 33-33 entering the final quarter, but the charity stripe made the difference down the stretch. The Lady Tigers went 3-for-4 at the line in the fourth, while OKC Storm sank 7-of-9.

However, Ardmore was still within striking distance in the final minute. Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers couldn’t get a basket to fall, and their opponent pulled away for the victory.

Ardmore jumped out to a 13-7 advantage in the first quarter, but OKC Storm rallied to tie it 21-21 at halftime and it remained deadlocked after three quarters.

Khalayah Willis led the Lady Tigers with 12, while Crislyn Booker scored 11 and Chloe Rucker finished with nine.

Ardmore is back home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 against McAlester.

Durant 32, Plainview 30

At Durant, the Lady Indians dropped their first loss Tuesday in a 32-30 decision to Durant.

Plainview returns to the court at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 against Mount St. Mary at the Madill Winter Classic.

Caddo 65, Dickson 38

At Dickson, it was close early, but the Lady Comets couldn’t keep up in a 65-38 loss to Caddo.

Dickson looks to bounce back at 10 a.m. Thursday against Pauls Valley at the Madill Winter Classic.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Durant 66, Plainview 37

At Durant, the Indians couldn't get much going Tuesday in a 66-37 loss.

Plainview battles Mount St. Mary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Madill Winter Classic.

Caddo 73, Dickson 25

At Dickson, the Comets struggled to find their offense Tuesday in a 73-26 setback.

Up next for Dickson is a trip to the Madill Winter Classic, where the Comets open action against Pauls Valley at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.