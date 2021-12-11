Ardmore boys basketball ends shooting slump with big win over MacArthur

NORMAN — It’s safe to say the Ardmore High School boys basketball team was in the midst of a shooting slump during back-to-back losses.

The Tigers put that in the rearview mirror Friday night though, as they found their groove in the second half of an 80-71 win over Lawton MacArthur at the Joe Lawson Invitational.

“The biggest thing was the kids executed, for the most part, and hit shots,” said Ardmore head coach Kyle Jessie. “The last two games we played, we haven’t hit shots. That’s big and it’s a big determining factor for any basketball team. And it was a big one for us tonight. It was a great game.”

Dakaree Scott was an important factor, too, as he tallied 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

“Dakaree is one of the best athletes in the state,” Jessie said. “He plays football, basketball and runs track. He’s a standout in all of those. The biggest thing for us is we want him to have an attacking mentality. Tonight, he had that. We put him on their best offensive player, so it was big game for him.”

Jessie also mentioned Shedric Jones had a great game offensively as he finished with nine points. Meanwhile, DD Coleman led Ardmore with 21 and Jordyn Brown chipped in 18.

The biggest story of the win was the fact the Tigers finally took down the Highlanders.

“Lawton Mac is one of the premier teams in 5A year in and year out, so anytime you can beat them, it’s a big win,” Jessie said. “I told my guys, ‘Celebrate it since you haven’t beat them in three years, but let’s take care of business (Saturday) in the consolation championship.”

Ardmore looks to do that against Owasso at 3 p.m. Saturday.