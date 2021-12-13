Boys hoops roundup: Springer, Lone Grove win tournament titles

It was easy sledding for the Springer High School boys basketball team on Saturday as the Cardinals won a championship at the Black and Gold Classic in Wilson with a 62-34 victory over Elmore City-Pernell.

Springer led 27-12 at halftime and outscored their opponent by a 20-16 margin in fourth quarter to seal the win.

Cory Leu led the way with 22 points and Mickey Hunnicutt chipped in 16.

It was more of the same Friday as the Carinals took down Wilson 50-43 in the semifinals.

Leu finished with 14, while Hunnicutt and Catrell Roberts each tallied 12.

Leu put up a dominant performance in the first round as he notched 42 points in a 63-44 victory over Pauls Valley JV. Regan Benn added eight and Nathan Garrett scored six.

Springer hosts Oklahoma School for the Deaf at noon Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Lone Grove 53, Tushka 52

At Antlers, it was a close one Saturday as the Longhorns held off Tushka by one point to win the Blue and Gold Classic.

The game was knotted 27-27 at halftime before Lone Grove carried a 42-39 lead into the final quarter. The Longhorns were outscored by two in that frame, but held on for the victory.

Andy Dunham led Lone Grove with 15 points, while JJ Miller scored 10 and Aiden Hale added nine.

In the opening round, the Longhorns took down Antlers 47-37 as Miller finished with a team-high 12 points. Cale Sudderth tallied nine and Hale chipped in eight.

Miller was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, while Hale was selected to the all-tournament team.

Up next for Lone Grove is a trip to Rock Creek at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Wilson 71, Ryan 57

At Black and Gold Classic, the Eagles picked up a third-place finish Saturday by flying past Ryan 71-57.

Wilson jumped out to a 25-7 advantage after one quarter and never looked back as the lead skyrocketed to 44-22 at the half.

Kaden Forsythe led the Eagles with 26 points, while Jake Schiralli scored 20 and Tucker Nail finished with 13.

Meanwhile, Wilson defeated Healdton 56-43 in the opening round, as Schiralli notched 22 and Michel Cain scored 15. In a semifinal loss to Wilson, Schiralli scored 17, Cason Fulton tallied nine and Kaden Forsythe chipped in seven.

The Eagles make the short trip to Healdton at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Owasso 65, Ardmore 55

At Norman North, the Tigers couldn’t get past Owasso on Saturday as they lost by 10 at the Joe Lawson Invitational.

Ardmore looks to bounce back at home at 8 p.m. Tuesday against McAlester.

Mount St. Mary 57, Madill 30

At Madill Winter Classic, the Wildcats couldn’t find much offense Saturday as they fell in the championship game.

Madill’s Ezekiel Fuentes was named to the all-tournament team.

The Wildcats travel to the Comet Holiday Classic where they'll face Durant at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Plainview 57, Sulphur 46

Madill Winter Classic, the Indians picked up a consolation championship Saturday with a win over Sulphur.

Plainview’s Ethan Barker earned all-tournament honors.

The Indians are back home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Community Christian.