Girls hoops roundup: Plainview takes down Marietta to win championship at Madill Winter Classic

The Plainview High School girls basketball team tallied its second straight championship at the Madill Winter Classic on Saturday with a 62-50 victory Marietta.

The Lady Indians used a strong third quarter to tally the win as they outscored their opponent by a 17-6 margin.

Plainview trailed 30-29 at half, but put that in the rearview mirror as Riley Grant scored 13 of her 24 points in the second half, while Emilee Hedger chipped in 16 and Jacey Hammon tallied 11.

In a semifinal win over Dickson, Grant finished with 18, while Rachel McElroy scored 10 and Hedger chipped in eight.

The Lady Indians defeated Mount St. Mary 52-38 in the opener as Grant finished with 24. For her efforts, she was named tournament MVP.

Plainview is back home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Community Christian.

Lone Grove 78, Haworth 52

At Antlers, the Lady Horns took home third place Saturday with a 78-52 victory over Haworth at the Blue and Gold Classic.

Lone Grove wasted little time by jumping out to a 15-9 lead, but that advantage shrank to 31-25 at halftime. The Lady Horns regained a comfortable lead in the second half though, as they tallied a school-record 39 points in the third quarter.

Destiney Adams led Lone Grove with 13, while Emerie Adams, Eryka Imhof and Malea McMurtrey each scored 11.

In a 65-59 win over Tushka, Emerie Adams tallied 16, while McMurtrey finished with 12 and Destiney Adams added 10.

The Lady Horns hit the road for Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Madill 43, Pauls Valley 39

At Madill Winter Classic, the Lady Wildcats clinched a consolation championship on Saturday with a close win over Pauls Valley.

Madill’s Jayden Weiberg was named to the all-tournament team.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is the Comet Holiday Classic where they’ll open action against the OKC Knights at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Healdton 46, Temple 36

At Wilson, the Lady Bulldogs won a championship Saturday with a 10-point win over Temple at the Black and Gold Classic.

Healdton hosts Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis 30, Walters 22

At Velma, it was a low-scoring affair, but the Lady Wolves took down Walters to win a title on Saturday at the Comet Classic.

Davis is back in action on the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lexington.

Sulphur 54, Dickson 36

At Madill, the Lady Comets couldn’t get past Sulphur on Saturday as the fell in the third-place game.

Dickson’s Audrey Young and Sulphur’s Brinn Flood were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Comets battle Putnam Heights at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Comet Holiday Classic.