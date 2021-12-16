Roundup: Springer boys basketball tallies 8th straight win

The Springer High School boys basketball team tallied its eighth straight victory Wednesday with a 68-36 decision over Oklahoma School for the Deaf.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 23-9 advantage and never looked back as they scored in double digits in the third and fourth quarters to seal the win.

Cory Leu led the way with 36 points, while Mickey Hunnicutt chipped in 12 and Sammy Gardner scored four.

Springer held off Ryan on Monday in a 40-37 win as Hunnicutt tallied 22 points, Leu scored nine and Catrell Roberts finished with six.

The Cardinals (10-1) travel to Temple at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springer 36, OSD 6

At Springer, the Lady Cardinals picked up a convincing 36-6 victory on Wednesday over the Lady Bison.

Mimi White led Springer with 18, while Katie St. Clair added eight and Jalyn Dewberry notched six.

The Lady Cardinals (5-6) hit the road for Temple at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.