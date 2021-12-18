Dickson girls basketball advances to championship of Comet Holiday Classic

DICKSON — Sometimes momentum shifts during a game when you least expect it. The Dickson High School girls basketball team learned that firsthand Friday night as a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Lady Comets to a 51-45 victory over Madill.

Dickson looks to win a title when it battles Crooked Oak at 7 p.m. Saturday.

However, it didn’t look good for Dickson with 4:34 remaining in Friday's game as the Lady Wildcats were up by five points and looking to put the nail in the coffin.

However, the Lady Comets rose to the occasion with an 8-0 run that gave them a four-point lead with 3:07 on the clock.

That was plenty as Madill scored just four points down the stretch as Dickson finished the game on a 15-4 run.

Chloe Hightower led the Lady Comets with 15 points, while Marya Southerland scored 11 and Audrey Young finished with nine.

Meanwhile, Lady Wildcats senior Jayden Weiberg scored a game-high 21 points.

Both squads duked it out to start the game as it was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. Madill led 21-19 at halftime and remained out in front by two after three quarters.

Dickson opened the Holiday Classic with a 57-10 win over Putnam Heights.