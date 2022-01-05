Roundup: Plainview boys basketball falls short; Springer boys cruise to 9th straight win

Sometimes no matter how much a squad tries to chip away, a large deficit is just too much to overcome.

The Plainview High School boys basketball team experienced that Tuesday night, as a late run wasn’t enough in a 46-35 setback to Community Christian School.

It didn’t look good for the Indians as they trailed by 18 points entering the fourth quarter.

However, Plainview changed its strategy and it paid off. The Indians traded baskets with CCS early in the fourth before a 9-0 run cut their deficit to 10 points.

Unfortunately, time ran out as Plainview couldn’t score in the final 1:41 of the loss.

Braeden Stevenson the Indians with 10 points, while Greg Booker added eight and Dre Chenault finished with seven.

Plainview trailed by just three, 10-7, after the first quarter, but the deficit increased to 24-11 at the half. The Indians were outscored by a 14-9 margin in the third, before tallying 15 points in the fourth.

Up next for Plainview (4-3) is a trip to the Charles K Heatly Classic in Lindsay. The Indians open action at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 against Byng.

Springer 60, Temple 29

At Temple, it was another blowout for the Cardinals as they cruised to a 60-29 decision on Tuesday for their ninth straight win.

Cory Leu led all scorers with 25 points, while Mickey Hunnicutt tallied 11 and James Lathum chipped in nine.

Springer (11-1) faces Bray at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to open the South Central Conference Tournament.

Sulphur 40, Lone Grove 37

At Sulphur, the Longhorns had their three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a close three-point loss.

Lone Grove (4-2) looks to bounce back at 11:20 a.m. Thursday against Comanche at the Charles K Heatly Classic.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 67, Lone Grove 31

At Sulphur, it was a tough outing for the Lady Horns on Tuesday in a setback to Sulphur.

Lone Grove (3-4) is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lindsay at the Charles K Heatly Classic.

Temple 53, Springer 38

At Temple, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t get past Temple on Tuesday in a 53-38 loss.

Cadence Shelley led Springer with 26 points and Jalyn Dewberry added nine.

The Lady Cardinals (5-7) battle Thackerville at 1 p.m. Thursday at the South Central Conference Tournament.