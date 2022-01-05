Plainview girls basketball depending on 'Big 3' of Grant, Hammon and Hedger

It’s no secret that a successful squad needs more than one or two talented athletes.

The Plainview High School girls basketball team has proven that this season by depending on a talented trio.

And that was the case Tuesday night, as Riley Grant, Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger stepped up in crunch time during a 43-40 victory over Community Christian School.

“It’s a big opportunity to be playing this much as a sophomore,” Hammon said. “I really appreciate the work that we all put in and working together. It’s really cool to be part of the ‘Big Three.’”

Hammon isn’t the only young member of the group though, as Hedger is also a sophomore. The duo along with Grant, who’s a senior, make up a formidable threat for any opponent.

However, Plainview head coach Chad Walker knows Hammon and Hedger are just getting started.

“I expect big things out of them over the next two and half years,” Walker said. “I really think Plainview has something special with those two guards.”

Only time will tell how far they lead the Lady Indians, but one thing is for sure — all three were instrumental in Tuesday’s win over CCS.

Hammon led the way with 15 points, while Grant scored 14 and Hedger finished with 11. The trio caught fire late in the fourth quarter as they accounted for a 10-0 run that gave Plainview a 42-34 lead with 1:50 remaining.

Hedger started the run with a 3-pointer and Hammon followed with a trey of her own and another basket, before Grant finished it off with two points.

CCS did rally late, but the Lady Indians held on for their sixth win of the season.

“We have things we have to work on,” Walker said. “The girls have done a good job of getting us where we are right now. I told them tonight, ‘Everything that we have to do tonight, we practice on the floor. So you already know what you have to do. You just have to go out and do it.’ That’s the learning curve that they have to go through.”

But that’s not too surprising, as Plainview is adjusting to a different lineup that doesn’t feature a key ingredient.

“Last year we had Emilee Hudson, so our two freshman guards would pass to her and let her take over,” Walker said. “This year, they don’t have that. Emilee Hedger and Jacey Hammon both have to have the ball in their hands. They have to take over. It’s something that they’re learning.”

The duo and Grant look to do that when they travel to the Charles K Heatly Classic in Lindsay. The Lady Indians (6-1) open action against Pauls Valley at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.