Roundup: Springer boys basketball holds off Turner to win South Central Conference Tournament

The Springer and Turner high school boys basketball teams are quite familiar with one another. The two battled early this season, with the Falcons holding on for a 35-33 win on Nov. 12.

So, it was only fitting that the rematch happened Saturday in the championship of the South Central Conference Tournament.

And once the dust settled, the Cardinals were victorious 42-40 to not only capture a tournament title, but also push their winning streak to 12 games.

Springer had to fight for it though, as it trailed during parts of the game. The Cardinals entered the fourth quarter facing a 31-28 deficit, but Mickey Hunnicutt and James Lathum combined for 14 points to propel their team to victory.

Lathum led all scorers with 15 points, while Hunnicutt added 14 and Mikal Brown finished with eight.

Devin Davis led Turner with 13 points.

Up next for the Falcons (12-3) is a home game against Bray-Doyle at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, while the Cardinals (14-1) are idle until Friday, Jan. 14 at Wilson.

Wilson 44, Achille 34

At Red River Shootout, the Eagles took home a title Saturday by defeating tournament host Achille 44-34.

Wilson (8-3) is back home against Walters at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

OKC Storm 71, Ardmore 34

At East Central Classic, it was a tough outing for the Tigers on Saturday as they couldn’t find their groove in a 71-34 setback to OKC Storm in the championship game.

Ardmore (7-5) looks to bounce back at home against Durant at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lone Grove 85, Crooked Oak JV 16

At Charles K. Heatley Classic, it was a runaway victory for the Longhorns on Saturday as they tallied a decisive 85-16 win.

Lone Grove (5-4) makes the short trek to Plainview at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lindsay 38, Plainview 33

At Charles K. Heatley Classic, the Indians couldn’t hold off the tournament hosts on Saturday in a 38-33 loss.

Plainview (5-5) welcomes Lone Grove to town at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ringling 52, Marietta 44

At Arbuckle Winter Classic, the Blue Devils picked up their second straight win Saturday in a 52-44 decision over Marietta.

Ringling (2-4) travels to Waurika at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Marietta (3-8) is also on the road at Kingston.

Fox 68, Maysville 38

At SCC Tourney, the Foxes bounced back Saturday with a 68-38 win over Maysville.

Fox (6-5) looks to keep it rolling at home against Thackerville at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plainview 61, Lone Grove 48

At Charles K. Heatley Classic, the Lady Indians were once again victorious in the second meeting of the two rivals this season with a 61-48 decision.

Plainview (8-2) will face Lone Grove (4-6) for the third time at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilson 47, Colbert 26

At Red River Shootout, the Lady Eagles won a tournament championship on Saturday by cruising to a 47-26 victory over Colbert.

Wilson (7-4) is back home against Walters at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Marietta 33, Davis 30

At Arbuckle Winter Classic, it was a close one, but the Lady Indians held off tournament host Davis on Saturday for a 33-30 victory.

Marietta (8-3) makes the trip to Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Davis (8-3) travels to Lindsay at the same time.