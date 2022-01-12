Plainview girls basketball takes down Lone Grove for 3rd time this season

PLAINVIEW — Talented squads find a way to win, even when a key contributor isn’t on the court. That fact was on display Tuesday as the Plainview High School girls basketball team didn’t let a missing piece affect the outcome in a 66-40 win over Lone Grove.

“On Saturday against Lone Grove, Jacey Hammon fouled out, so Emilee Hedger had to step up and run a much more intricate role in everything that we do,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “Jacey got that same feeling tonight. She did it for four quarters. She played well and Riley Grant played well.

“Brooklyn Stricker and Taryn Martin both stepped up and hit a couple of shots for us,” Walker continued. “Hattie Nance came in and did a great job subbing in Emilee’s place. Then Samara Morgan coming off the bench. All six of those girls played really well tonight.”

Hammon led the way as the sophomore scored in every quarter and finished with a game-high 33 points.

“Jacey is a good shooter and she’s a smart basketball player,” Walker said. “In the first quarter, she was dribble penetrating, but then kicking it back out. She just needs to just go ahead and finish those shots. But she got it figured out.”

It’s safe to say Grant didn’t have any problems figuring it out either as the senior tallied 20 points, while Stricker added six and Nance notched four.

Meanwhile, Malea McMurtrey led Lone Grove with 11 and Destiney Adams finished with nine. It hasn’t been easy for Lady Horns though, as they’ve played nine straight road/neutral games dating back to their last home contest against Plainview on Dec. 3.

And during that long road stretch, Lone Grove faced several ranked teams, including Lindsay, Comanche and the Lady Indians. The Lady Horns even knocked off Lindsay by two points on Jan. 6, but couldn’t find the same formula in their third meeting with Plainview.

“I’ll be honest, this one was on me, I wasn’t prepared to coach this game as well as I should have,” said Lone Grove head coach Josh Drinning. “But credit to our girls, they just never stop. They keep going, no matter the adversity. We’ve been in games where we’re down 25, 18, 17 and they just keep fighting and chipping away. This one’s not on them. It’s on me. I have to be a better coach in this situation.”

While Drinning took the brunt of the loss on his shoulders, the opinion was a little different from Walker’s point of view.

“Coach Josh Drinning and I were talking about how we’ve seen each other three times,” Walker said. “He’s doing a good job. He has a good bunch and his time his coming. Part of the problem is we go to these tournaments and our whole conference is there.”

The praise didn’t stop there though, as Drinning also knows Walker and the Lady Indians are a tough group to beat.

“Plainview is a really good team, not just the three (of Grant, Hammon and Hedger), they’re a good team overall,” Drinning said. “Coach Chad Walker is a great coach. Those kids go out and play hard. It’s tough to play them. They do a great job. Jacey Hammon and Riley Grant did a fantastic job tonight. Not taking anything away from them.”

The Lady Horns (4-7) are back home against Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, while the Lady Indians (9-2) are idle until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 when they battle host Purcell at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.