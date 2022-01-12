Roundup: Lone Grove boys basketball gets back on track with win over Plainview

Sometimes all it takes is a convincing win to help a squad get its confidence back.

The Lone Grove High School boys basketball team will be the first to tell you that after the Longhorns cruised to a 71-45 victory over Plainview on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak to varsity opponents. The win also avenged a 59-52 setback to the Indians on Dec. 3.

“Those first games early for both teams can kind of go either way, especially in a rivalry game” said Lone Grove head coach John Garrett. “We had a lead and blew a lead. But the difference was, we both had different paths. We’ve been struggling lately. I feel like (Plainview) has been doing pretty well. We just got back on track and once we once we got rolling, it was kind of hard for us to stop there in the second half.”

The Longhorns proved that in the third quarter by outscoring Plainview by a 26-13 margin. That was plenty for Lone Grove to coast to victory.

Longhorns senior JJ Miller led all scorers with 22 points, while Andy Dunham added 13 and Nick Kelch chipped in 10.

“Our points are going to kind of morph around a little bit,” Garrett said. “When JJ scores a lot, when we play Friday, he’ll have a lot of attention on him and he may not (score as much). We kind of produce in different ways. … That’s how we’re going to play — points are going to be spread out.”

Meanwhile, Cooper Roskam paced the Indians with 20, followed by Ethan Barker with 10 and Braeden Stevenson with eight.

Plainview (5-6) hosts Byng at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, while Lone Grove (6-4) is also at home against Kingston at the same time.

“As my old coach would say, ‘It’s not far from the penthouse to the outhouse,’” Garrett said. “We were struggling and this win right here is what the doctor ordered, so to speak. It put us back on track. But we still need to get better in some areas. We have a really tough game Friday with Kingston coming to our place. They just beat a good Marlow team. We watched it on film and they played really well. It’s going to be a battle. We’ll have to play our best on Friday.”

Ardmore 69, Durant 32

At Ardmore, the Tigers put their previous loss in the rearview mirror with a convincing 69-32 victory over Durant.

Dion Brown led the way with 26 points.

Ardmore (8-5) is back on its home floor against Lawton Eisenhower at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Madill 35, Tishomingo 22

At Madill, the winning streak continued for the Wildcats as they won their fifth straight in a 35-22 decision over Tishomingo.

Up next for Madill (8-2) is a home matchup with Sulphur at 8 p.m. Friday.

Turner 63, Bray-Doyle 28

At Turner, it was a bounce-back win for the Falcons as they cruised past Bray-Doyle 63-28.

Turner (13-3) makes the trek to Paoli at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Fox 50, Thackerville 42

At Fox, the Foxes picked up another win in a 50-42 decision over Thackerville.

Fox (7-5) hosts Oklahoma School for the Deaf at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 60, Tishomingo 39

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats tallied a much-needed victory to end a three-game losing streak as they beat Tishomingo 60-39.

Madill (5-5) welcomes Sulphur to town at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Turner 81, Bray-Doyle 16

At Turner, it was a one-sided affair as the Lady Falcons flew to a 81-16 decision over Bray-Doyle to push their winning streak to 12 games.

Turner (14-2) travels to Paoli at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fox 39, Thackerville 36

At Fox, the Lady Foxes battled to a hard-fought 39-36 victory over Thackerville.

Up next for Fox (5-6) is a home contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Oklahoma School for the Deaf.