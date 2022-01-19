Ardmore boys basketball falls short at home to Eisenhower

It’s never easy to lose, especially when it’s a close setback at home. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that misfortunate Tuesday night in a 56-54 loss to Eisenhower.

“It’s a make or miss game,” said Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie. “You can draw up a perfect play and it doesn’t go in. Or you can draw up a play and shoot off the backboard and everybody remembers the result. We’ll live with this. It just didn’t go in tonight, but we don’t lack confidence in anyone’s ability. We’re going to be fine.”

Even with that said, it was a tough one as Ardmore led 50-46 with 3:18 to play, but struggled to score down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Eagles closed the game on a 10-4 run to get the win.

“We could never just get it rolling,” Jessie said. “We’d get the lead to about five and then, credit to (Eisenhower), they would get some big time shots and it became a tug-of-war battle. They’d pull and we’d pull. They hit the shot at the end, and we didn’t. Credit to them.”

Tigers junior Jordyn Brown did all he could with a game-high 24 points, while DD Coleman scored 13 and Dion Brown chipped in five.

That made a difference as Eisenhower scattered its scoring — seven different athletes notched points and six of those finished with five or more.

Ardmore still looked in good shape late in the game, as the Tigers outscored their opponent 21-15 in the third quarter for a three-point lead.

Unfortunately, Ardmore couldn’t put the nail in the coffin and dropped the loss.

The Tigers (8-6) are back on the floor Thursday, Jan. 20 at the John Nobles Tournament in Moore. Ardmore opens action at 5:30 p.m. against Enid.

“I told them in the locker room, ‘In the grand scheme of things, yes, we absolutely want to win every game, but the world doesn’t end because we lost the game today,’” Jessie said. “We have plenty of season left and we have three big ones this week at the Moore Tournament. And our expectations haven’t changed — we plan on winning that.”