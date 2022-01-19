Hoops roundup: Ardmore girls lose close one; Springer boys cruise to 13th straight win

COVID-19 has affected squads across Oklahoma and the Ardmore High School girls basketball team knows that firsthand. The Lady Tigers haven’t spent much time on the floor since their last game on Dec. 30 and it showed Tuesday in a 42-39 loss to Eisenhower.

“We haven’t had enough to even have a full practice yet, because we have kids missing out,” said Ardmore head coach Debra Manley. “We’re just trying to hang on and do the best we can, so we can keep trying to play.”

The Lady Tigers showed that with a second-half rally, highlighted by an 11-3 run to start the third quarter to knot it 27-27. Ardmore even led by a point with 1:41 remaining in the game, but couldn’t score again.

Chloe Rucker and Kierra Dorsey led the Lady Tigers with 10 points each, while Khalayah Willis chipped in eight.

“We have a big tournament this weekend,” Manley said. “We knew it was important to jump back out there (Tuesday) to get some type of wind back with us, conditioning-wise. It’s going to be a tough tournament, but we want to keep playing.”

Ardmore returns to the floor Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Shawnee Invitational. The Lady Tigers kick off action at 4 p.m. against El Reno.

Madill 39, Roff 31

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats didn’t let a last-minute opponent stop them Tuesday as they held off Roff for a 39-31 victory.

Madill (6-5) is back in action against Pauls Valley at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Springer 82, Maysville 56

At Springer, it was another convincing win for the Cardinals on Tuesday as they cruised to a 82-56 victory for their 13th straight victory.

Mickey Hunnicutt led all scorers with 24 points, while Cory Leu added 20 and Mikal Brown tallied eight.

Springer (15-1) is back in action Thursday at the Wapanucka Tournament.

Lone Grove 44, Byng 43

At Byng, the Longhorns picked up their third straight win Tuesday with a close 44-43 decision over Byng.

Lone Grove (7-4) faces Atoka JV at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to open the Wampus Cat Classic.

Madill 50, Roff 41

At Madill, it was a close one, but the Wildcats took down the top-ranked team in Class B with a 50-41 victory.

The Wildcats (9-2) are back on the court against Atoka at 8:20 p.m. in the opening round of the Wampus Cat Classic.