Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball falls to Southmoore in semis of John Nobles Invite

It always helps to have a halftime lead, especially in a crucial tournament game on a neutral floor.

That was the case for the Ardmore High School boys basketball team on Friday, but the Tigers couldn’t hold on as they fell to Southmoore 66-59 in the semifinals of the John Nobles Invitational.

Ardmore looked in good shape with a 28-23 halftime advantage, but the SaberCats clawed back in the third quarter to take the lead. The Tigers trailed 48-39 entering the fourth, but inched within two points with 2:20 left in the game.

That was a close as it would get though, as Southmoore held on for the win.

DD Coleman led the Tigers with 24 points, while Jordyn Brown scored 22 and Dion Brown added six.

Ardmore (9-7) faces Westmoore at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Madill 27, Latta 22

At Atoka, the Wildcats pushed their winning streak to eight games Friday with a 27-22 decision over Latta at the Wampus Cat Classic.

Madill (11-2) battles familiar foe Kingston in the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats fell 51-32 when the two teams met on Dec. 7.

Roff 66, Springer 34

At Springer, the Cardinals couldn’t get much going against the top-ranked team in Class B as they lost 66-34.

Cory Leu led Springer with nine points, while Mikal Brown added eight and Mickey Hunnicutt finished with six.

The Cardinals (15-3) make the trek to Bray-Doyle at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Putnam City 43, Ardmore 41

At Shawnee, it was a tough loss for the Lady Tigers as they came up short 43-41 to Putnam City at the Shawnee Invitational.

Ardmore (3-8) concludes tournament play on Saturday before traveling to Lawton MacArthur on Friday, Jan. 28.

Blanchard 41, Plainview 36

At Purcell, the Lady Indians battled to overtime, but couldn’t walk away with a win as they fell 41-36 to Blanchard at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

Plainview opened the tourney with a 49-31 win over Purcell and concludes play against Anadarko at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Up next for the Lady Indians (10-3) is a road game against Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roff 51, Springer 22

At Springer, the offense struggled to get going Friday as the Lady Cardinals dropped a 51-22 setback to Roff.

Jalyn Dewberry led Springer with nine, while Cadence Shelley scored seven and Abby Hicks notched three.

The Lady Cardinals (7-11) are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a road contest at Bray-Doyle.