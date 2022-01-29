Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball falls on the road; Fox, Madill pick up wins

Sometimes a squad can fall into a slump when the schedule features tough opponents. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team can attest to that as the Tigers dropped their third straight Friday in a 69-63 loss at Lawton MacArthur.

Ardmore defeated the Highlanders 80-71 on Dec. 10 at the Joe Lawson Invitational, but couldn’t get past them a second time.

DD Coleman led the Tigers with 22 points and Jordyn Brown added 20.

Up next for Ardmore (9-9) is a trip to Duncan at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Fox 44, Springer 42

At Fox, the Foxes picked up a close victory over the Cardinals at home on Friday night.

Matthew Bowerman led Fox with 15, while Aaron Bassett scored 13 and Logan McCurtain tallied seven.

James Lathum paced Springer with 12 and Mikal Brown finished with nine.

The Foxes (10-7) host Temple at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, while the Cardinals (16-4) welcome Thackerville to town at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Madill 47, Sulphur 35

At Madill, the wins keep piling up for the Wildcats as they pushed their streak to 11 straight on Friday against Sulphur.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plainview 49, Tishomingo 20

At Tishomingo, it was a much-needed victory for the Lady Indians on Friday as they cruised past Tishomingo.

Plainview (11-5) hosts Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fox 44, Springer 36

At Fox, the Lady Foxes notched their second straight win Friday by holding off the Lady Cardinals.

Emma Reeves led Fox with 13 and Skyla Rose chipped in 11. Cadence Shelley paced Springer with 18.

The Lady Foxes (8-8) battle Temple at 6:30 p.m. Monday, while the Lady Cardinals (9-11) host Thackerville at the same time Tuesday.

Sulphur 54, Madill 43

At Madill, the Lady Bulldogs held off the Lady Wildcats on their home floor on Friday.

Sulphur (11-5) is at Plainview on Tuesday.