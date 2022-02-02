Boys basketball roundup: Ardmore gets back on track with win over Duncan

It’s safe to say one of the best feelings in sports is putting an end to a losing streak. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team did that Tuesday night and in decisive fashion with a 72-51 victory over Duncan.

The Tigers entered the night on a three-game skid and didn't have senior DD Coleman, but that didn’t stop them. Ardmore used a strong second quarter to pull away as it outscored Duncan by a 19-9 margin.

That was plenty for the Tigers as they scored 17 in the third and 18 in the fourth to get the win.

Dion Brown led Ardmore with 21 points, while Jordyn Brown added 18 and Dakaree Scott finished with 15.

The Tigers (10-9) make the trip to Lawton to battle Eisenhower at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8

Lone Grove 53, Comanche 48

At Lone Grove, the Longhorns took care of business Tuesday and held off Comanche by five points.

Up next for the Longhorns (11-6) is a home game against Dickson at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Dickson 60, Marietta 40

At Dickson, the Comets stopped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday by taking down Marietta.

Dickson (2-14) looks to keep it rolling Friday against Lone Grove, while Marietta (3-14) hosts Madill at 8 p.m. Friday.

Sulphur 51, Plainview 35

At Plainview, it was close early, but the Indians couldn’t hold on Tuesday as they fell to the Bulldogs.

Plainview trailed 26-20 at intermission, but Sulphur used a strong second half to get the win.

Braeden Stevenson led the Indians with 11 and Greg Booker scored seven. Ethan Barker and Mason Roberts each finished with six.

Plainview (5-10) welcomes Comanche to town at 8 p.m. Friday.

Springer 64, Thackerville 41

At Springer, it didn’t take long for the Cardinals to showcase their dominance as they outscored their opponent 22-4 in the first quarter Tuesday to cruise to victory.

Cory Leu paced Springer with 14, while Mikal Brown tallied 12, Catrell Roberts added 11 and Nathan Garrett scored 10.

The Cardinals (17-4) are on the road against Roff at 8 p.m. Friday.

Byng 56, Madill 55

At Byng, the Wildcats had their 12-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night in a close setback.

Madill (15-3) makes the trek to Marietta on Friday.

Turner 41, Fox 26

At Turner, the Falcons had little issue Tuesday as they pushed their winning streak to five games by taking down Fox.

Turner (17-3) travels to Temple at 8 p.m. Thursday, while Fox (11-8) faces Bray-Doyle at the same time.