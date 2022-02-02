Girls basketball roundup: Plainview uses 2nd-half spark to take down Sulphur

A successful squad knows how to turn it up a notch in crunch time, especially during a defensive battle. The Plainview High School girls basketball team proved that Tuesday night by pulling away in the second half for a 42-28 victory over Sulphur.

“Brooklyn Stricker played huge for us tonight — she had 11 points,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “We finally got some rebounds and hit some big shots. Foul trouble got Sulphur there at the end, too. They were fouling the right people. When Emilee Hedger goes to the free-throw line, that’s two points.”

Hedger sank all four of her attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help Plainview end the game on an 8-0 run.

Jacey Hammon led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while Hedger and Stricker each added 11.

Meanwhile, Riley Grant tallied six as Sulphur doubled her most of the night.

“Coach Toby Todd is a good coach,” Walker said. “He scouted us and he knew what he needed to do. He was (doubling) somebody and the girl he (left open) was hot tonight. He was trying to double Riley Grant with that girl. In the second half, he switches it and has someone (double) somebody else, but it was too late. … The girls played well tonight as a team.”

Up next for Plainview (12-5) is a home game against Comanche at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Duncan 66, Ardmore 65

At Duncan, it was a tough one for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday as their comeback bid fell short in a one-point loss.

Ardmore led 65-64 with 11.3 seconds remaining, its first lead of the second half. However, Duncan was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws to seal the win.

Khalayah Willis led the Lady Tigers with 27 points, while Kierra Dorsey scored 16 and Crislyn Booker finished with nine.

Ardmore (4-10) is on the road against Lawton Eisenhower at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Dickson 34, Marietta 32

At Dickson, the Lady Comets snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday by holding off Marietta by two.

Dickson (7-9) makes the trek to Lone Grove at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Comanche 67, Lone Grove 46

At Lone Grove, the offense couldn’t find its groove Tuesday as the Lady Horns fell to Comanche.

Up next for Lone Grove (7-11) is a matchup with Dickson.

Thackerville 48, Springer 46

At Springer, the Lady Cardinals tallied their most points of the night in the fourth quarter Tuesday, but couldn’t pull off the win.

Cadence Shelly led Springer with 11, while Jalyn Dewberry scored 10 and Mimi White notched eight.

The Lady Cardinals (8-13) make the trip to Roff at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Turner 66, Fox 24

At Turner, the Lady Falcons flew to their 16th straight victory on Tuesday in a convincing fashion.

Turner (18-2) travels to Temple at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, while Fox battles Bray-Doyle at the same time.