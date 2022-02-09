Lone Grove boys basketball struggles in 4th quarter, falls to Madill

Sometimes it’s just not your night, no matter how much effort is given.

The Lone Grove High School boys basketball team experienced that misfortune Tuesday as the Longhorns couldn’t find their groove in the fourth quarter of a 43-29 loss to Madill.

“You have to play your best to beat Madill, you really do,” said Lone Grove head coach John Garrett. “They’re so good at playing with a lead. That’s what we talk about a lot — put yourself in a position to win. Madill didn’t miss free throws down the stretch. … We had some buckets not go in. I don’t think we shot really well. But getting down early was really what hurt us. The meat of the game, we had poor execution on stuff.”

Even with that said, the Longhorns were within striking distance in the second half as they cut the deficit to 30-25 with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

However, the Wildcats slowed the pace, which resulted in 15 combined points in the fourth. And all of the offense came via the free-throw line, with Madill using a 8-0 run from the charity stripe to pull away for the win.

Lone Grove’s Andy Dunham tried to single-handily will the Longhorns to victory though, as the senior tallied 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half. He also accounted for nine straight points in the third quarter to help Lone Grove go on an 11-0 run.

And the Longhorns used their defensive pressure to create those shots on offense.

“We had a lot of guys helping in some different areas — our defense really helped us out,” Garrett said. “We picked up our defense, started to get some shots and some looks off our defense. And that’s where Andy Dunham executed. He just hit shots that we were getting all night long. Some guys were making them and some guys weren’t.”

The lack of made shots was apparent as JJ Miller finished with six points, while Brody Harris added four and Kyle Miller chipped in three.

Meanwhile, Nick Northcutt led Madill with 14 and RJ Morris tallied 11.

The Longhorns (11-7) are back on their home floor at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 against Marietta.

“We’ll have to show up Friday with Marietta and we’ll have a make-up game with Dickson on Saturday,” Garrett said. “Then we’re going to play a really good Calera team on Monday. That’ll be our last regular-season game. Our goal from right now until then, we talked about it before tonight even, is this doesn’t affect our playoff picture or anything like that. It’s about playing our best.

"We got tested tonight," Garrett continued. "We didn’t do some things and didn’t execute. Madill outplayed us, so we play Friday and we’re expecting to be better. That’s where we’re headed.”