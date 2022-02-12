Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball falls short at home against MacArthur

Sometimes a squad finds extra motivation during its final home game of the regular season. That was the case Friday as the Ardmore High School girls basketball team stayed within striking distance against MacArthur, but couldn’t take the lead in a 54-42 loss.

The Lady Tigers trailed 39-23 at the half, but used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 12 points. That was as close as it would get until Ardmore scored the final four points for the final tally.

Khalayah Willis led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Kierra Dorsey scored 11 and Chloe Rucker finished with eight.

Ardmore (5-11) looks to bounce back on the road against Durant at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Dickson 40, Kingston 28

At Dickson, the Lady Comets had their work cut out against the No. 11 Lady Redskins, but didn’t let that get in their heads in a decisive victory.

Dickson (8-10) battled Lone Grove on Saturday before returning to its home floor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 against Tishomingo.

Plainview 56, Madill 47

At Madill, the winning continued for the Lady Indians as they pushed their streak to four games Friday in a close decision over the Lady Wildcats.

Plainview (14-5) is back on the road at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Marietta.

Marietta 71, Lone Grove 37

At Lone Grove, the Lady Horns struggled to get their offense going Friday in a setback to Marietta.

Lone Grove (7-12) hosted Dickson on Saturday and then returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday on the road against Calera.

Wilson 56, Rush Springs 49

At Rush Springs, the Lady Eagles took care of business by taking down Rush Springs in the opener of the Class A District Tournament.

Wilson advanced to face Sterling on Saturday in Rush Springs.

Central 31, Ringling 27

At Central, the Lady Blue Devils had their season come to a close Friday in a heartbreaking four-point loss at the Class A District Tournament.

Ringling finished the season at 3-10.

Turner 50, Thackerville 11

At Fox, it wasn’t much of a game as the Lady Falcons cruised to their 17th straight win Thursday by taking down Thackerville at the Class B District Tournament.

Turner advanced to a matchup with Fox on Saturday.

Mill Creek 54, Springer 34

At Moss, the season came to a close for the Lady Cardinals as they fell to Mill Creek at the Class B District Tournament.

Cadence Shelley led Springer with 17, while Jalyn Dewberry added seven and Mimi White chipped in four.

The Lady Cardinals concluded the 2021-22 campaign at 8-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 68, Marietta 17

At Lone Grove, the Longhorns bounced back in dominant fashion Friday by taking down Marietta.

The Longhorns (12-7) welcomed Dickson to town on Saturday before making the trek to Calera at 8 p.m. Monday.

Madill 50, Plainview 36

At Madill, it was another tough one for the Indians as they dropped their eighth straight Friday in a loss to the Wildcats.

Plainview (5-11) returns to the court at 8 p.m. Monday against Marietta.

Kingston 44, Dickson 25

At Dickson, the Comets couldn’t get much going Friday as they fell to Kingston.

Dickson (3-15) made the short trip to Lone Grove on Saturday and then hosts Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Springer 62, Mill Creek 37

At Moss, it was a one-sided affair as the Cardinals cruised past Mill Creek on Friday in the opener of the Class B District Tournament.

Springer led 35-18 at halftime and never looked back in the victory.

Cory Leu led all scorers with 20, while Mickey Hunnicutt tallied 11 and Treyc Colungo finished with six.

The Cardinals (19-5) battled Moss on Saturday in the next round.

Thackerville 58, Turner 49

At Fox, the Falcons suffered a tough one Friday as their season ended in a nine-point loss to Thackerville at the Class B District Tournament.

Turner finished the season at 17-4.

Central 41, Ringling 34

At Central, the Blue Devils had their run come to an end Friday with a loss to Central at the Class A District Tournament.

Ringling concluded the year at 9-7.

Ryan 66, Fox 44

At Fox, the home-court advantage couldn’t help the Foxes on Friday as they fell to Ryan by 20 points at the Class B District Tournament.

Fox’s season ends with a record of 12-9.