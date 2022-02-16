Dickson girls basketball 'starting to believe' at the perfect time

The best time for any squad to find a groove is at the end of the regular season. The Dickson High School girls basketball team has done just that by winning four of their last five, including a 35-25 victory over Tishomingo on Tuesday to finish the 2021-22 campaign on a high note.

“We hit a stretch where I didn’t do a very good job as a coach of getting them ready to play, so we lost a few and we got thumped on a few,” said Lady Comets head coach Wes Thomas. “But (assistant) coach Laura Hamilton has been a godsend — she’s really good with these girls and she knows basketball. The girls just keep grinding, so they’ve won some big games and I think they believe they can play with anybody. They’re starting to believe at the right time.”

Dickson’s only loss in their past five games was a 34-31 setback to Plainview on Feb. 8 at home. It’s safe to say the most impressive of the four wins was a 40-28 decision over Class 3A No. 11-ranked Kingston.

“… Kingston came here in ranked and the girls jumped on them from the get go,” Thomas said. “I was afraid when we went to Lone Grove coming off that, but they did what they had to do to get through. And they did what they had to do tonight to get through. Credit to all those teams, they battled us.”

However, Thomas and the coaching staff also deserve some credit as they’ve made adjustments to help the Lady Comets find what works best.

“We have the press if we feel like we can press an opponent,” Thomas said. “We’re athletic, but there are some people we’re going to run into that we won’t be able to press. We have to play half-court defense going down the stretch. That’s one of the decisions that we made. I told the girls that during that five-game stretch that we lost, I had us in the wrong defense or I had us running the wrong offense. Coach Hamilton and myself keep grinding and I think we’ve found something that fits our girls and fits our personnel a little bit better.”

That was evident on Tuesday as Dickson didn’t utilize the press and it paid off in a wire-to-wire victory over Tishomingo.

Chesleigh Apala led all scorers with 12 points, while Chloe Hightower added six and the duo of Audrey Young and Amelia Imotichey each finished with four.

“We’ve had some girls step up,” Thomas said. “Chesleigh Apala has really stepped her game up. She’s been working hard — staying after practice working on post moves and doing stuff like that. And Amelia Imotichey is really starting to come into her own. She’s 6-foot-1 and she’s really starting to get her feet underneath her and learn to operate inside a little bit. She had really good games against Plainview and Kingston. She’s continued to work and battle.”

Only time will tell who steps up next, but the postseason has arrived as the Lady Comets prepare for another battle with Plainview at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 in the Class 4A District Tournament.

The winner clinches a title and advances to regionals with momentum on their side. Meanwhile, the loser drops into the consolation bracket of the same tournament that’s scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at Heritage Hall.

“I don’t know how the district pairings work, but I know if I was coach Chad Walker at Plainview, I’d be ticked off to come back here and play a district game,” Thomas said. “I really believe it’s to our benefit because teams struggle to shoot the ball on the road. He has two girls that can light us up, if they’re on. That is really a home-court advantage. And we shot the ball better tonight than we probably shot from the outside in a while. Hopefully we can put it all together Friday night and go win a district title.”