Roundup: Dodson tallies game-high 24 points in Dickson boys basketball's heartbreaking loss

It’s never fun to lose, but it’s safe to say one-point losses sting the worst.

You don’t have to tell that to the Dickson High School boys basketball team as the Comets suffered a heartbreaking 43-42 setback to Tishomingo on Tuesday night at home.

Jason Dodson almost single-handedly propelled Dickson to victory as the sophomore finished with a game-high 24 points. He also accounted for 14 of the Comets’ 22 second-half points, highlighted by tallying seven straight points.

It looked as if Dickson was in good shape with a 41-37 advantage at the 4:43 mark of the fourth. However, the Comets scored just one more point down the stretch and allowed Tishomingo to sink the game-winning basket with four seconds remaining.

Dickson’s Jagger Porter finished with 13 points and Jeron Booker chipped in three.

The Comets trailed 18-5 at the end of the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 23-20 at halftime. That surge carried over to the second half as Dickson inched within 31-30 entering the fourth.

Up next for the Comets (3-17) is a home matchup with Plainview (6-12) at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 in the Class 4A District Tournament.

Dickson won the most recent meeting 49-45 on Feb. 8, while the Indians tallied victories on Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 of last year.

Kingston 44, Madill 40

At Madill, the Wildcats had their three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in a four-point loss.

Madill finished the regular season at 18-3 and is back home against Pauls Valley at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A District Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kingston 69, Madill 50

At Madill, it was a tough outing for the Lady Wildcats as they fell to Kingston in the regular-season finale.

Up next for Madill (11-11) is the Class 4A District Tournament against Pauls Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday.