Plainview girls basketball pulls away in 4th quarter to beat Dickson for district crown

DICKSON — It’s safe to say the Dickson and Plainview high school girls basketball teams left it all out on the court Friday in a pivotal matchup.

Both squads wanted to win a District 4A Championship and when the dust settled, the Lady Indians were victorious 34-26 to clinch that crown.

“These girls, all season, have found a way to win when our shots aren’t going in,” said Plainview head coach Chad Walker. “They’ve just done a good job of figuring it out. And our defense is pretty stinking good. So when our offense isn’t rolling, our defense picks us up.”

The Lady Indians proved that in crunch time as they held Dickson to just five points in the fourth quarter, including one shot from the floor. That pressure translated to the other side of the court, too, as Plainview used a 10-4 run in the final five minutes to clinch the victory.

The Lady Indians struggled to find that spark in the first half though.

“Riley was busting her rear end on both ends of the floor and our defense was solid, but we didn’t have anyone going with Riley on the offensive end,” Walker said of the first half. “So I begged Emilee Hedger, Jacey Hammon, Brooklyn Stricker and Taryn Martin to just go down and shoot. If it goes in, it goes in. If it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in. Just go shoot the ball.

“And Hedger came out in the second half and she played a really good all-around game,” Walker continued. “So did Hammon, she started attacking the basket and getting fouled. Things just started clicking for us a little bit better.”

Grant led all scorers with 15 points, highlighted by 5-of-9 from the free-throw line. However, Hammon was just as instrumental with 11 points. The sophomore went a perfect 5-for-5 at the charity stripe in the second half.

Hedger chipped in four and Martin finished with three to round out the scoring.

“We were dead set on not giving up the three-ball and we only gave up one,” said Lady Comets head coach Wes Thomas. “Hats off to coach Walker and Riley herself. She has a tendency to want to go right and she went left a couple of times from the high post and scored. Credit to Plainview. They worked on it really hard and they did what they needed to do.”

Dickson used a balanced effort in the loss as eight different athletes tallied at least one point. Audrey Young led the way with nine, while Chesleigh Apala added five and Marya Southerland finished with four.

“I’ve been preaching it’s a one-game season from here on out,” Thomas said. “Now our backs are against the wall and it is a one-game season. We can’t afford any off days or anything like that. The girls have to grow and we have to get better.”

The Lady Comets travel to Heritage Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24 to play a win-or-go home contest at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket of the Class 4A Regionals.

The Lady Indians also travel to Heritage Hall where they’ll play in the winner’s bracket at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Both team’s opponents are to be announced.