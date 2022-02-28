Lone Grove boys basketball takes down Marietta; advances to 3A Regional consolation final

LONE GROVE — Sometimes the final score of a previous matchup can be deceiving, especially when an opponent has an off night.

You don’t have to tell that to the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team though. The Longhorns learned it firsthand on Monday in a hard-fought 53-36 win over Marietta to earn a trip to the consolation final of a Class 3A Regional.

“Last time we played Marietta, we outscored them by a lot, but immediately after that was over, I knew that was not their best game,” said Lone Grove head coach John Garrett. “I’d seen them play much better than they did the first time. Sometimes you get that in the back of your mind, ‘Hey, we won by a lot in that last game.’

“But I knew it wasn’t going to be that way — those guys fight and they were just coming off a win and feeling pretty good,” Garrett continued. “They made us battle the whole time. It was a good game.”

The Longhorns cruised to a 68-17 victory over the Indians on Feb. 11, but it was much closer this time around. Lone Grove was up 26-20 at the half, but a spirited third quarter was plenty for the win.

J.J. Miller made sure the Longhorns pulled away by tallying eight points during a 10-0 run early in the second half. The senior led all scorers with 17 points, while Andy Dunham added 12 and Cale Sudderth finshed with eight.

Meanwhile, Easton Hartman led the Indians with 16 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers.

“Sometimes you have to remind them that this is it,” Garrett said. “If we get beat, we go home. It’s just survive and advance. We’re moving on and we don’t have to think about that one anymore. We’ll make some adjustments and be ready to play. We’ll have a really tough one.”

The Longhorns await the winner of Comanche vs. Frederick in the consolation final at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

The winner of that contest earns a trip to the Class 3A Area Tournament, scheduled to start Thursday, March 3 in Ada.

“Frederick is scoring a whole lot of points and Comanche is just really solid,” Garrett said. “I’m interested to see how that one is going to pan out. Both of those teams will give us trouble. We’ll have to show up and play really well (Tuesday)."