Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball holds off Duncan in Class 5A Regional opener

It’s not often that a squad plays a postseason contest with just eight available players. However, that was the case Saturday night for the Ardmore High School girls basketball team, but that didn’t stop the Lady Tigers as they held off Duncan 54-49 during their 5A Regional opener in Midwest City.

“I’m so proud of the way our team came together in this game and they really stepped up for each other,” said Ardmore head coach Debra Manley. “It was a total team effort and a good win.”

It was close entering the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers led 42-40, but they stepped up defensively to hold Duncan to just six points. That pressure carried over to the other side of the court as Ardmore scored 12 points to notch the victory.

Khalayah Willis led all scorers with 24 points, including 11 in the third quarter, while Chloe Rucker tallied 11. Destiny McGee and Milana Vance each finished with eight.

"It was Milana’s first varsity game,” Manley said. “She came off the bench and played huge for us when Cynia McGee got in foul trouble early in third quarter.”

However, Cynia McGee also had to step up as Kierra Dorsey was out due to the flu.

"Cynia played great defensively and rebounded well and filled in the void for Kierra," Manley said.

The Lady Tigers matched Duncan point-for-point in the first quarter as it ended in a 11-11 tie. Ardmore faced a two-point deficit at halftime, but bounced back in the third thanks to Willis.

Up next for the Lady Tigers is a trip to Midwest City at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

No matter the result, both squads advance to the Class 5A Area Tournament. The winner will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, while the loser is back in action at 8 p.m. the same day.

Lone Grove 61, Harding Fine Arts 10

At Lone Grove, it wasn’t much of a battle Saturday as the Lady Horns easily cruised to a victory in the consolation bracket of a Class 3A Regional.

LaNiya Culberson led Lone Grove with 13 points, while Emerie Adams added 10 and Eryka Imhof finished with nine.

The Lady Horns look to keep it rolling at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 against Marietta.

Harding Charter 41, Plainview 27

At Heritage Hall, the Lady Indians struggled to find the basket Saturday as they dropped their opener of a Class 4A Regional.

Plainview battles Bridge Creek at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Ada.

Heritage Hall 47, Dickson 40

At Heritage Hall, the season came to an end Saturday as the Lady Comets dropped a close one in the consolation bracket of a Class 4A Regional.

Dickson finished the 2021-22 campaign at 10-12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage Hall 76, Plainview 38

At Heritage Hall, it was a tough outing for the Indians Saturday as they lost their Class 4A Regional opener.

Plainview played a win-or-go-home contest with Sulphur at 8 p.m. Monday in Ada.

Harding Charter 67, Dickson 57

At Heritage Hall, the Comets couldn’t keep their season alive Saturday in a setback to Harding Charter in the consolation bracket of a Class 4A Regional.

Dickson concluded the year at 3-19.

Chickasha 41, Madill 38

At Tuttle, the Wildcats rallied late, but couldn’t pull off the victory Saturday as their year ended with a loss to Chickasha in a 4A Regional.

Madill finished the season at 18-6.