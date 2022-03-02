Lone Grove boys basketball's valiant effort not enough in season-ending OT loss

LONE GROVE — It’s safe to say the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team left it all out on the court Tuesday during the Class 3A Regional consolation final. The Longhorns battled for 36 minutes, but couldn’t hold off Frederick in a 56-54 overtime loss.

“That’s one of our better games,” said Lone Grove head coach John Garrett. “If we can play our best and they can be better than us, what else can you do? So we can be proud of playing hard. … Sometimes the ball has to bounce your way a little bit, but we had our chances to win. Frederick capitalized and executed down the stretch, where we struggled. We battled to the very end. We got the last three shots of the game.”

Two of those opportunities could have sent the game to a second overtime, but the Longhorns couldn’t sink the shot. Nevertheless, Lone Grove gave Frederick all it could handle, highlighted by a fast start to take a 30-16 lead into halftime.

“… All in all, that’s probably one of the best first halves, no matter how many we scored,” Garrett said. “As far as defensively, that was the best first half we played all year.”

Unfortunately, that changed in the third quarter as the Bombers started applying defensive pressure. That caused issues for the Longhorns as Frederick capitalized by using a 15-0 run to take a 34-32 lead at the 3:19 mark.

“Frederick is a really high-scoring, high-octane team,” Garrett said. “They go on long runs. That’s the way they started the third quarter and that’s where we struggled scoring. They came out hot. That’s what they do. I thought our guys battled the whole time. You have to be proud of that and be proud of the effort.

“Those guys have come a long way — my seniors have gone from 1-21 to district champs, winning 16 games and with a chance to go to the area tournament,” Garrett continued. “That’s progress for us. That’s something we can build on and be proud of.”

It was still a tough way to end the season as five Longhorns experienced a heartbreaking end to their careers.

Nevertheless, several of those seniors played an instrumental role, including J.J. Miller who led Lone Grove with 14 points. Fellow senior Andy Dunham added 12, while junior Aiden Hale also finished with 12. Kyle Miller scored six and Jaxon McClennahan tallied five.

And while the Longhorns lose five seniors to graduation, the returning athletes can use this setback as motivation for next season.

“The guys are going to remember this, in their own gym — I guarantee they’ll be hungry,” Garrett said. “Those guys are really competitive. We may look a little different on the court with different guys, but they did really well against a really good team. Everybody struggles against them and is worried a little bit about how many points can they score? Our guys stepped up to the challenge. When you hold them to 16 points in a half, that’s pretty dang good.”