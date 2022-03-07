Ardmore boys basketball's spirited rally falls short in season-ending OT loss

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s no easy task for a squad to rally from a nine-point deficit with only 2:12 left in a game. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team would say otherwise as the Tigers did just that Saturday to force overtime.

That appeared to be enough to shift momentum, but Ardmore couldn’t carry it over as the season ended with a 60-53 setback to Midwest City during the Class 5A Area Tournament at Westmoore High School.

“When we got into overtime I said, ‘If I would have told you two minutes ago when we were down nine that we would go to overtime, you would have never believed me,’” said Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie. “‘But we are, so now it’s time to try to take it to another level.’ DD Coleman fouling out obviously hurts, but the way we battled — I’m so proud of those guys. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go our way tonight.”

It was no doubt a tough loss, but it’s safe to say Ardmore showed plenty of grit and determination down the stretch. Things weren’t looking good for the Tigers late in the fourth quarter as Midwest City used a 10-3 run to build its biggest lead of the game.

That wasn’t a problem though.

Ardmore responded with nine straight points to tie it and even had a chance to take the lead, but the free throw didn’t fall with five seconds remaining.

“(To force overtime) speaks highly of the character of the players that we have,” Jessie said. “We tell them all the time, ‘You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low.’ We know there’s no lead that’s safe against us. They keep fighting and that’s just a testament to what this program’s about — these kids embody that every step of the way.”

Unfortunately, the journey ended for the Tigers and a special group of seniors. And four of those played an important role in a pivotal playoff game.

Dion Brown tied a team-high with 17 points along with younger brother Jordyn Brown, while senior DD Coleman finished with 11, Dakaree Scott tallied four and Jalen Reed rounded out the group of seniors with two points.

“… We just wanted three more practices with these guys,” Jessie said. “Ultimately, the goal we established at the beginning fell four minutes short. But there’s still a lot to be proud of this team. We look forward to what the future brings. I’m proud of my guys.”

Only time will tell how Ardmore fares next season and beyond, but for now, Jessie took a moment to reflect on this group of seniors one last time.

“From my two years here getting to know the seniors on and off the court, seeing what type of guys there are — it’s more than just basketball,” Jessie said. “You’re going to miss each one as a person, not just on the court. But we will reload and be ready to bounce back next year. Have this taste in our mouth and look to accomplish a goal next year.”