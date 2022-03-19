Area boys basketball athletes garner all-Lake Country Conference honors

With the high school boys basketball season in the books, the Lake Country Conference recently released its honorees.

The all-conference team features athletes from eight of the 10 schools, including Lone Grove’s JJ Miller and Andy Dunham along with Plainview’s Ethan Barker and the Madill duo of Ezekiel Fuentes and Nick Northcutt.

Miller finished his senior campaign with averages of 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Dunham chipped in 10.4 points, four boards and two assists per contest.

Barker led his squad with 10.2 points per game, while also finishing with five rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per contest.

Fuentes was a force for the Wildcats with 17.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Northcutt tallied averages of 8.0 points, 8.1 boards and 1.9 blocks.

Sulphur’s Mace Mobly and Davion Willis were also named to the team.

All 10 schools earned Honorable Mention accolades, as Dickson’s Jason Dodson and Jagger Porter join Lone Grove’s Nick Kelch and Kyle Miller along with the Plainview group of Mason Roberts, Braeden Stevenson, Cooper Roskam and Greg Booker.

Madill’s RJ Morris, Kendall Robertson and Javier Gomez were also selected along with the Marietta trio of Easton Hartman, Demarion Green and Jean Vasquez.

Sulphur’s Devin Willis, Brandon Lloyd and Jackson Boles round out the local honorees.