Plainview's Riley Grant, Madill's Jayden Weiberg highlight All-LCC honors

It’s safe to say the Lake Country Conference’s girls basketball teams didn’t disappoint this season.

That success was apparent as three different schools earned top honors, with Plainview’s Riley Grant being named Defensive Player of the Year and Madill’s Jayden Weiberg picking up Offensive Player of the Year accolades.

Grant averaged 14.3 points, eight rebounds and three steals during her senior year, while Weiberg tallied 19.2 points per contest, highlighted by 62 total 3-pointers. She added 4.3 boards per game along with 52 total steals.

Comanche’s Gracee Miller rounded out the top honorees as the LCC’s Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, the all-conference team features athletes from all 10 schools in the conference.

Dickson’s Audrey Young joins Lone Grove’s Malea McMurtrey along with Plainview’s Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger.

Young notched 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Hammon finished with averages of 11.3 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Hedger tallied 12 points, four boards and four steals per game.

Marietta’s Torianna Douglass and Haven Matthews were also selected along with Madill’s Braylee Schneider and the Sulphur duo of Carlee Cole and Brinn Flood.

All 10 LCC squads earned Honorable Mention honors, as Dickson’s Karley Page, Chloe Hightower and Chesleigh Apala join Lone Grove’s Emerie Adams and Destiney Adams along with Plainview’s Brooklyn Stricker and Taryn Martin.

Madill’s Joslyn Stumblingbear, Hannah Elkins and Allyson Knight were also honored along with the Marietta group of Kaylie Douglass, Yaslin Sanchez, Maddy Torres and Reagan Denham.

Sulphur rounds out the local selections as six Lady Bulldogs made the list: Ally Dixon, Kinley Gentry, Hailey McMillen, Jenna Farrell, Charlie Rogers and Randie Rogers.