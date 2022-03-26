Balanced group leads the way on 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite boys basketball team

It’s no secret that each basketball campaign is different and that was the case this season as several local squads found success on the hardwood.

That didn’t go unnoticed, as the 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite boys basketball team features a balance of athletes from various schools.

Ardmore earned with a pair of first-team selections in DD Coleman and Dion Brown, while Lone Grove’s Jeshua Miller, Madill’s Ezekiel Fuentes, Springer’s Mickey Hunnicutt and Turner’s Erick Barea also made the cut.

Coleman led the Tigers in scoring with 16.6 points per game, while also finishing with averages of 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Brown was just as instrumental with 14.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.0 steals per contest.

Miller was the Longhorns’ go-to scorer with 13.5 points each game along with averages of 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 steals.

Fuentes was a force for the Wildcats with 17.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

The same could be said of Hunnicutt as the big man finished with averages of 14.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Last, but not least is Barea with 18 points, nine assists and nine boards per game.

Meanwhile, the second team features numerous talented athletes who could have been named to the first team.

Ardmore’s Jordyn Brown is one of those as the junior finished with 16.1 points per game, but his older brother earned the nod. Tigers senior Dakaree Scott joins him along with Dickson’s Jason Dodson and Lone Grove’s Andy Dunham.

Plainview has three honorees in Ethan Barker, Greg Booker and Braeden Stephenson, while Fox’s trio of Logan McCurtain, Matthew Bowerman and Aaron Bassett also made the second team.

Madill’s Nick Northcutt joins Ringling’s Chase Taylor and Davier Carr along with Springer’s Cory Leu and Catrell Roberts.

Turner’s duo of Devin Davis and Javon Wolfe round out the second-team selections.

Ardmore - Dion Brown/DD Coleman

Lone Grove - Jeshua Miller

Madill - Ezekiel Fuentes

Springer - Mickey Hunnicutt

Turner - Erick Barea

Second team

Ardmore - Jordyn Brown/Dakaree Scott

Dickson - Jason Dodson

Lone Grove - Andy Dunham

Plainview - Ethan Barker/Greg Booker/Braeden Stephenson

Madill - Nick Northcutt

Fox - Aaron Bassett/Matthew Bowerman/Logan McCurtain

Ringling - Davier Carr/Chase Taylor

Springer - Cory Leu/Catrell Roberts

Turner - Devin Davis/Javon Wolf

Honorable Mention

Ardmore - Jalen Reed

Dickson - Jager Porter/Blake Tippeconnie

Lone Grove - Aiden Hale/Nick Kelch/Kyle Miller/Cale Sudderth

Plainview - Mason Roberts/Cooper Roskam

Madill - Javier Gomez/Kendall Robertson

Marietta - Demarion Green/Easton Hartman/Jean Vasquez

Ringling - Kaden Barron/DJ Lewis/Jaxon Perry