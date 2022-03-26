Talented athletes honored on 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team
All it takes is a quick glance at the statistics to see a simple fact — there’s an abundance of talent on girls basketball squads across southern Oklahoma.
With that in mind, the 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team features the top area athletes who put up impressive numbers this season.
Ardmore’s Khalayah Willis joins Dickson’s Audrey Young, Madill’s Jayden Weiberg, Plainview’s Riley Grant, Ringling’s Meghan Roberts and Turner’s Adison Lee as first-team selections.
Willis easily proved why she made the cut as the senior finished with averages of 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.2 assists.
Young, meanwhile, helped the Lady Comets make noise during her senior campaign with 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.
Grant was just as important for the Lady Indians with averages of 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in her final season.
Meanwhile, Weiberg put up 19.2 points and 4.3 boards per game and finishing with 62 total 3-pointers during her senior y.
Roberts didn’t disappoint for the Lady Blue Devils as the senior tallied 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals per contest.
Lee helped propel the Lady Falcons to great heights during her sophomore year with averages of 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists. Turner finished the season with an impressive 21-4 overall record.
Switching gears, the second team has plenty of athletes who were just as instrumental.
Wilson’s Ashtyn Baker proved that with an astonishing 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman. It's safe to say she'll join the first team in the years to come.
Meanwhile, Ardmore’s Kierra Dorsey and Chloe Rucker join Dickson’s Chesleigh Apala and Marya Southerland along with Lone Grove’s Destiney Adams and Malea McMurtrey.
Plainview’s Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger also made the cut with Springer’s Cadence Shelley and the Turner duo of Adison Lee and Hope Hill.
Other honorees include Madill’s Braylee Schneider, Marietta’s Toriauna Douglass along with Wilson’s Kalyn Forsythe and Mackenzi Gunter.
2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls team
First team
Ardmore - Khalayah Willis
Dickson - Audrey Young
Plainview - Riley Grant
Madill - Jayden Weiberg
Ringling - Meghan Roberts
Turner - Adison Lee
Second team
Ardmore - Kierra Dorsey/Chloe Rucker
Dickson - Chesleigh Apala/Marya Southerland
Lone Grove - Destiney Adams/Malea McMurtrey
Plainview - Jacey Hammon/Emilee Hedger
Madill - Braylee Schneider
Marietta - Toriauna Douglass
Springer - Cadence Shelley
Turner - Hope Hill
Wilson - Ashtyn Baker/Kalyn Forsythe/Mackenzi Gunter
Honorable Mention
Ardmore - Crislyn Booker/Destinee McGee
Dickson - Karley Page
Madill - Hannah Elkins/Allyson Knight
Marietta - Kaylie Douglass/Kodi Durst/Haven Matthews