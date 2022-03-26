Talented athletes honored on 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team

All it takes is a quick glance at the statistics to see a simple fact — there’s an abundance of talent on girls basketball squads across southern Oklahoma.

With that in mind, the 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team features the top area athletes who put up impressive numbers this season.

Ardmore’s Khalayah Willis joins Dickson’s Audrey Young, Madill’s Jayden Weiberg, Plainview’s Riley Grant, Ringling’s Meghan Roberts and Turner’s Adison Lee as first-team selections.

Willis easily proved why she made the cut as the senior finished with averages of 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.2 assists.

Young, meanwhile, helped the Lady Comets make noise during her senior campaign with 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Grant was just as important for the Lady Indians with averages of 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in her final season.

Meanwhile, Weiberg put up 19.2 points and 4.3 boards per game and finishing with 62 total 3-pointers during her senior y.

Roberts didn’t disappoint for the Lady Blue Devils as the senior tallied 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals per contest.

Lee helped propel the Lady Falcons to great heights during her sophomore year with averages of 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists. Turner finished the season with an impressive 21-4 overall record.

Switching gears, the second team has plenty of athletes who were just as instrumental.

Wilson’s Ashtyn Baker proved that with an astonishing 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman. It's safe to say she'll join the first team in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Ardmore’s Kierra Dorsey and Chloe Rucker join Dickson’s Chesleigh Apala and Marya Southerland along with Lone Grove’s Destiney Adams and Malea McMurtrey.

Plainview’s Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger also made the cut with Springer’s Cadence Shelley and the Turner duo of Adison Lee and Hope Hill.

Other honorees include Madill’s Braylee Schneider, Marietta’s Toriauna Douglass along with Wilson’s Kalyn Forsythe and Mackenzi Gunter.

2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls team

First team

Ardmore - Khalayah Willis

Dickson - Audrey Young

Plainview - Riley Grant

Madill - Jayden Weiberg

Ringling - Meghan Roberts

Turner - Adison Lee

Second team

Ardmore - Kierra Dorsey/Chloe Rucker

Dickson - Chesleigh Apala/Marya Southerland

Lone Grove - Destiney Adams/Malea McMurtrey

Plainview - Jacey Hammon/Emilee Hedger

Madill - Braylee Schneider

Marietta - Toriauna Douglass

Springer - Cadence Shelley

Turner - Hope Hill

Wilson - Ashtyn Baker/Kalyn Forsythe/Mackenzi Gunter

Honorable Mention

Ardmore - Crislyn Booker/Destinee McGee

Dickson - Karley Page

Madill - Hannah Elkins/Allyson Knight

Marietta - Kaylie Douglass/Kodi Durst/Haven Matthews