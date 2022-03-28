Isaac Love, Brynli Tucker highlight Healdton's additions to All-Ardmoreite basketball teams

A successful season can be measured by a number of factors, but it’s safe to say a squad’s win total stands out the most. The Healdton High School girls basketball team didn’t disappoint in that regard by finishing with 19 victories.

Lady Bulldogs senior Brynli Tucker played an instrumental role in her team’s triumph, as the two-year captain finished with averages of 15 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Healdton boys basketball’s Isaac Love found just as much success by tallying 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

For their efforts, the seniors are joining numerous area athletes on the 2021-22 All-Ardmoreite girls and boys basketball teams.

Healdton has five more honorees though, including Lady Bulldogs junior Ramsey Webb, who finished with 11 points and five boards per game. Webb also led the team in two categories: 52 assists and 17 blocks.

Bulldogs senior James Wingo is also on the boys squad after notching 7.5 points and 8.1 assists per contest.

Last, but not least is the Healdton trio of Jaclyn Lara, Allie Pickelsimer and Raegn Wingo.

“They're three freshmen that started for me this year and we went 19-6, so we're expecting great things from them in the future,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Phillips.

Healdton's All-Ardmoreite honorees

Girls team

Brynli Tucker

Ramsey Webb

Jaclyn Lara

Allie Pickelsimer

Raegn Wingo

Boys team

Isaac Love

James Wingo