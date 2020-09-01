Lady Indians take 1st at Red River Showdown

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Plainview High School girls cross country team showed up ready to run Saturday as five Lady Indians finished in the top 12 to clinch first place at the Red River Showdown in Marietta.

Plainview finished with 32 points, while Marietta was third (95), Madill took fourth (105) and Dickson finished seventh.

Marietta’s Madison Lemons led all area runners with a 13:03 for second place, followed closely by Plainview’s Scarlett Williams in third at 13:14.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez finished in fourth (13:20), while the Plainview duo of Madie Turner (13:32) and Katie Wiggs (13:39) took fifth and sixth, respectively.

Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriguez was eighth at 13:55, followed by Dickson’s Lauren Hendry in 10th (13:57) and the Lady Indians duo of Haden Hobbs (13:58) and Alli McAdams (14:00) in 11th and 12th, respectively.

For the boys, Madill finished third with 95 points, while Marietta was fifth (122), Plainview took sixth (131) and Ardmore placed ninth.

Madill’s Miguel Duran led the local runners with a third-place finish at 16:52, followed by Mariettta’s Wyatt Vinson in eighth (17:23) and Madill’s Angel Granados in 13th at 18:32).

Plainview’s Ethan Lolman and Marietta’s Wilbert Salas each ran an 18:45, but Lolman was given the 15th spot and Salas was 16th.

Cameron Orr was Ardmore’s top finisher as he ran a 21:20 for 49th.

Ardmore, Dickson and Lone Grove are back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Madill Cat Run, while Plainview travels to Carl Albert at 11 a.m. Saturday.