Cross country roundup: Lady Indians take 1st at Carl Albert Invitational

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Plainview High School girls cross country team couldn’t have asked for a better performance during the Carl Albert Invitational as four Lady Indians finished in the top five and two more were in the top 20.

The successful day was good enough for first place as Plainview outran 11 other schools for the top spot.

Scarlett Williams led the Lady Indians with a 12:51.87 for third, while Katie Wiggs finished sixth (13:05.37), Madi Turner was eighth (13:11.78) and Hadyn Hobbs was ninth at 13:13.12.

Alli McAdams placed 17th with a 13:46.01 and Jacey Keith was close behind at 13:47.79 for 18th.

Meanwhile, the Plainview boys took sixth, led by Trevor Honeycutt’s 17th place finish at 19:01.92. Ethan Lollman ran a 19:17.14 for 26th, while Jonathan Harris finished 48th.

Plainview makes the trip to Ada at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Madill Cat Run

At Madill, it was a great Saturday for the Madill High School cross country team as seven Wildcats finished in the top 20 to clinch first place, while Ardmore took seventh.

Miguel Duran was Madill’s top finisher as the senior ran a 16:45.34 for second, followed by Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson in sixth (17:30.29) and a pair of Madill runners as Angel Granados finished eighth (18:17.49) and Brodie Tull took 10th at 18:53.10.

Madill’s Osvaldo Ariciaga ran a 19:16.53 for 14th, while Anthony Sanchez was 16th (19:22.61), Gael Salinas finished in 18th (19:33.62) and Sergio Hernandez took 20th at 19:46.01.

Ardmore’s Aaron Alvarez took 33rd with a 20:53.10.

The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, placed third, followed by Marietta in fourth and Dickson in sixth.

Isabel Sanchez was Madill’s top runner as the junior finished in second with a 13:40.81. Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriquez took fourth (14:06.42), followed by Madill’s Valeria Calderon in fifth (14:07.54), Dickson’s Lauryn Hendry in eighth (14:25.11) and Dickson’s Ashlen Clem in 10th at 14:29.20.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview travel to Madill at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Lake County Conference meet, while Ardmore is at Moore on Saturday.