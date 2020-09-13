Lady Indians take first place at ECU Tiger Chase

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It was another runaway finish for the Plainview High School girls cross country team as six Lady Indians placed in the top 10 Thursday to lead them to first place at the East Central University Tiger Chase.

Madill girls finished in third, while Davis was ninth.

The Lady Wildcats had the top overall finisher as Isabel Sanchez ran a 13:15.17 for first, followed by Plainview’s trio of Madi Turner in second (13:24.95), Scarlett Williams in third (13:27.07) and Katie Wiggs in fourth at 13:32.60.

Madill’s Valeria Calderon took fifth (13:40.30) and another trio of Lady Indians followed with Hadyn Hobbs in eighth (13:58.65), Alli McAdams in ninth (14:06.00) and Jacey Keith in 10th at 14:07.37.

Meanwhile, Madill took first for the boys, followed by Plainview in second.

The Wildcats took another top spot as Miguel Duran ran a 17:00.79 for first, followed by Plainview’s Ethan Lollman in second at 17:44.82.

Madill had the next two finishers as Brodie Tull was third (18:25.83) and Angel Granados took fourth at 18:40.43.

Indians sophomore Trevor Honeycutt finished sixth (18:56.20), followed by Madill’s Gael Salinas in seventh (19:03.63) and Madill’s Anthony Sanchez in 10th at 19:13.92.