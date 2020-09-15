Madill's Sanchez wins back-to-back races, but Plainview takes first as a team

Beau Bearden

Isabel Sanchez’s team may not have won the overall race Saturday, but the Madill High School junior tallied her second straight first-place finish at the 2020 Lake Country Conference meet in Madill.

Plainview took first, followed by Byng in second, Marietta in third, Madill in fourth, Dickson in fifth and Sulphur in sixth.

Sanchez ran a 13:41.58 for first and her teammate Valeria Calderon was fourth at 13:48.80. A Plainview trio of runners also finished in the top 10, with Scarlett Williams in fifth (13:54.53), Katie Wiggs in sixth (13:55.52) and Madi Turner in seventh at 14:06.89.

Marietta’s Tanasia Randle ran a 14:12.68 for eighth, while Plainview’s Alli McAdams took ninth (14:13.61) and Marietta’s Madison Lemons finished 10th at 14:13.86.

Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriguez took 11th (14:14.13) and Plainview’s Hadyn Hobbs was 12th at 14:23.20.

For the boys, Byng won the overall meet, followed by Madill in second, Plainview in third, Sulphur in fourth, Marietta in fifth and Lone Grove in sixth.

Madill’s Miguel Duran ran a 17:00.29 for first place, while Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson took fourth (17:43.61), Plainview’s Ethan Lollman was sixth (18:09.55) and Madill’s Brodie Tull placed seventh at 18:53.64.

The Wildcats had two more top-10 finishers as Angel Granados was ninth (19:00.06) and Anthony Sanchez was 10th at 19:03.62.

Sulphur’s Halen Pannell ran a 19:20.13 for 14th, while teammate Brailyn Vallandingham followed with a 19:39.86 for 15th.

Tyler Eaves was Lone Grove’s top finisher in 23rd.

Plainview and Madill are back in action Saturday at the OK Runner, which starts at 10:45 a.m. in Norman.