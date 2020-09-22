Lady Indians tally another top finish at OK Runner Classic

Beau Bearden

It was another great outing for the Plainview High School girls cross country team on Saturday as the Lady Indians easily took the top spot at the OK Runner Classic in Edmond.

Plainview finished with 38 points for first, followed by Byng in second (74 points), Marietta in third and Madill and fourth.

Madill’s Valeria Calderon led the local runners with a second-place finish at 12:28.40, while Plainview’s Scarlett Williams was fourth (12:41.87) and Madill’s Isabel Sanchez took fifth at 12:44.15.

The Lady Indians swept four of the next seven spots as Madi Turner placed sixth (12:44.33), Katie Wiggs was seventh (12:46.13), Hadyn Hobbs tok ninth (12:53.56) and Alli McAdams finished 12th at 13:09.01.

Marietta’s Madison Lemons ran a 13:22.22 for 14th, while teammates Tanasia Randle and Vanessa Rodriguez were 15th and 18th, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Madill boys took second overall, followed by Marietta in seventh and Plainview in ninth.

Madill’s Miguel Duran was the top area finisher with a 17:50.41 for sixth, while Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson was 14th (18:08.73) and Madill’s Brodie Tull was 10th at 18:03.08.

Madill’s Angel Granados ran a 18:07.25 for 13th and Trevor Honeycutt was Plainview’s top finisher in 25th with an 18:49.95.

Plainview, Madill and Marietta are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Edmond Pre State meet.