Lady Indians continue perfect start with top finish in Edmond

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A perfect start isn’t an easy thing to achieve in cross country. A squad can have great success, but still lose a meet if a few athletes have an off day.

The Plainview High School girls cross country team hasn’t encountered that issue in 2020 as the Lady Indians have won every race they’ve ran, highlighted by a first-place finish Saturday during the 4A Pre-State Meet at Edmond Sante Fe High School.

"We just have a bunch (of girls) that finish pretty close together in a race and that's usually the secret to being pretty good," said Plainview head coach Jerry Naylor. "Sometimes you have one or two, or you have three (that finish close together), but we actually have six or seven kids who can really run. If one doesn’t do as good one day, another one will step up. But they’ve all been pretty good over the course of the year."

Plainview proved that once again Saturday by outrunning more than 20 teams to easily take first place with 82 points, followed by Byng in second (121 points) and Lincoln Christian in third with 123 points. Madill placed eighth and Sulphur was 22nd.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez was the top local finisher as the junior ran a 12:37.68 for third, while teammate Valeria Calderon was close behind in fourth at 12:37.99.

Scarlett Williams led the Lady Indians with an eighth-place finish at 12:53.77, followed by Katie Wiggs in 14th (13:05.65), Madi Turner in 19th (13:20.23), Hadyn Hobbs in 21st (13:22.12) and Jacey Keith in 30th. Carlee Cole was Sulphur’s top finisher in 54th.

Meanwhile, the Marietta girls took third in the 3A Pre-State Meet, with Madison Lemons taking 10th at 13:22.85. Vanessa Rodriguez followed in 24th and Isabella Salas Garcia was 28th.

The Marietta boys were fourth overall with Wyatt Vinson leading the way in seventh at 17:47.04. Austin McQueen finished 21st at 19:36.47, while Will Laws took 24th and Preston Eastmon was 39th.

Switching gears back to 4A, the Madill boys led the local teams in ninth, followed by Plainview in 14th and Sulphur in 15th.

Madill senior Miguel Duran ran an 18:13.42 for 23rd place, while teammates Anthony Sanchez and Brodie Hull finished in 36th and 48th, respectively.

Jonathan Harris was Plainview’s top finisher in 53rd, followed by Sulphur’s Ruben Osornio in 58th and Plainview’s Ethan Lollman in 62nd.