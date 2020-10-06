Lady Indians win 7th meet to remain unbeaten

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The unbeaten tour continued for the Plainview High School girls cross country team as the Lady Indians outran six other schools to take first place at the Oklahoma Baptist University Challenge.

Plainview scored 26 points for first, while Byng was second (37) and Poteau placed third with 121 points.

Madie Turner led the Lady Indians as the senior ran a 12:36.80 for first place, with Byng’s Cadence Carlos close behind in second at 12:44.30.

Plainview senior Katie Wiggs took fourth (12:46.80), followed by Scarlett Williams in sixth (12:55.80), Jacey Keith in seventh (13:01.90), Alli McAdams in eighth (13:02.50) and Hadyn Hobbs in ninth at 13:03.20. Olivia Heller finished 15th with a 13:48.90.

Meanwhile, the Plainview boys finished third as Ethan Lollman led the Indians in seventh place at 17:48.50. Trevor Honeycutt was 15th (18:32.40), followed by Jon Harriss in 21st (19:15.90), Carson Orr in 23rd (19:27.70) and Cooper Lewis in 24th at 19:33.80.

In the 3A girls meet, Dickson took fourth behind Kiefer, Heritage Hall and Hennessey, which placed first, second and third, respectively.

Ashlen Clem led the Lady Comets in second at 13:03.90, while Katlen Clem was 10th (14:20.50) and Lexi McGehee finished 24th at 15:29.80.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview travel to the Waurika Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.